Kaley Cuoco Was Not A Thumbs Up On How The Big Bang Theory Ended For Penny (And She's Been Open About It)
Her attitude about kids has changed, though.
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It’s hard to believe it’s been seven years since The Big Bang Theory said its final goodbyes to the live studio audience, and those watching on CBS. So much time has passed, in fact, that two spinoffs have come to fruition, with a third on the way. Kaley Cuoco’s personal life has changed, too, and given the context we have about her relationship with Tommy Pelphrey, I was really interested in what she had to say about Penny, Leonard, and the ending to her iconic sitcom.
I was perusing through Jessica Radloff’s Big Bang Theory book The Definitive, Inside Story Of The Epic Hit Series when I came across Cuoco’s personal wishes about her character’s ending on the series. While she liked a lot of what Leonard and Penny’s relationship was about, it actually seems as if she wished the finale would have gone in a completely separate direction, with Cuoco telling the author:
Cuoco previously had some strong feelings at the time about Big Bang ending, but they more had to do with the show itself ending than how it ended. In fact, she famously even cried during the final table read. She’s not fully mad about the finale or anything, but it’s clear from her comments that she didn’t know if the direction of that final episode was really the right fit for Penny the way she’d played her over the course of the last few seasons.Article continues below
If it’s been a while since you’ve seen the finale, Penny was pregnant and had kept the news from Bernadette, Amy and the girls. Sheldon found out first and, of course, spilled the beans, and the girls were kind of upset with her for keeping the secret. All was well by the show's final scene where they got together to eat takeout on the couch, but Cuoco at the time of the writing of the book felt that Penny’s life was mirroring her own career trajectory, and should have gone a similar way.
Now we know, a lot can change really fast, however. In April of 2022, after her divorce from Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco met Tommy Pelphrey. The two would soon start dating, and by November of that same year, she’d announced she was pregnant. She told Dax Shepard later on Armchair expert she hadn't though kids were in the cards for her, and her own real-life trajectory honestly ended up mirroring how things changed quickly for Leonard and Penny on the show.
It all worked out exactly as intended, and Cuoco didn't wholly hate the ending of The Big Bang Theory, but if her vote had counted, it's very clear she would have gone in a different direction, just like the show had when they'd fired the original Penny and cast her as "the secret sauce" early on.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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