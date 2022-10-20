Kaley Cuoco's Partner Tom Pelphrey Sweetly Opens Up After The Big Bang Theory Alum Announces She's Pregnant

Kaley Cuoco and her beau Tom Pelphrey recently announced they’re having a baby! The actress posted the announcement on her Instagram , and she has been documenting the journey. Now her partner is also speaking about the pregnancy, and it is so sweet.

While chatting with Extra to promote his movie American Murder, which is part of the 2022 movie schedule , Pelphrey talked about his excitement regarding the pregnancy. He said:

We’re so excited. It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… very fortunate… very lucky… Everybody's healthy... It's a beautiful thing.

This announcement comes after the couple met in April and made it Instagram official in May.

They met at the premiere for Ozark, the duo has the same management team and Cuoco was her manager’s guest. Pelphrey has a recurring role on the show, and they met during the event. The couple got together a few months after she finalized her divorce from Karl Cook in September 2021.

To add to all the cuteness around this couple, Pelphrey posted some adorable photos on Instagram of them finding out the gender of their baby and holding the cutest papa and mama bear mugs. He wrote:

And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever [Kaley Cuoco] ♥️🙏♥️

Along with Pelphrey’s post, Cuoco shared her own set of adorable photos. The couple had a cake with pink filling to announce they would be having a baby girl, check it out:

The actress has also been posting lots of fun pregnancy content on her Instagram stories. From pointing out she was pregnant at the Emmy’s, to introducing her horses to the baby, to posting a video of her crying while watching Selma Blair's emotional exit from Dancing with the Stars , she’s been keeping it real and giving us all a peek into what it’s like being pregnant.

On top of the pregnancy, both actors have had big years professionally.

Cuoco returned to her hit HBO show The Flight Attendant this spring, which she received an Emmy nomination for. She also starred alongside Pete Davidson in the Peacock romantic movie Meet Cute.

Meanwhile, Pelphrey has had a busy year, he’s been in multiple shows on the 2022 TV schedule , and multiple movies. He returned as Ben Davis on the Netflix drama Ozark, and he starred alongside Josh Brolin in Outer Range. On top of all that, he is starring in the upcoming movies She Said and American Murderer.

It’s so exciting to see the couple have great success in work and how much they adore each other. The baby is expected to come in 2023, and while we wait you can check out their various projects from the past year, and stay tuned to their Instagrams where they post lots of adorable content together.