How Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Handling Kanye West Differently Now That He's Making Controversial Headlines Again

Kanye West has found himself newly embroiled in controversy in past weeks, getting blasted for sparking fashion show drama with a “White Lives Matter” shirt, while being restricted on Instagram for anti-Semitic comments and putting his business deals in danger. That’s just to name a few of the issues the rapper is mired in, and while his estranged wife Kim Kardashian has been known to step in to help him navigate such tricky situations in the past, it seems like this time The Kardashians star is handling things differently.

The divorce proceedings between Ye and the mother of his four children are ongoing, as the rapper had had trouble maintaining legal counsel. He recently hired his sixth attorney in the time since Kim Kardashian originally filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Even though a settlement is yet to be reached, it seems the reality star has washed her hands of Kanye West, as TMZ reports that she has not reached out to help him through what many think is a mental health episode.

Sources say Kim Kardashian hasn’t spoken to the “Heartless” singer in weeks, despite his attempts to reach out to her. TMZ also reports that people close to Ye are concerned he could lose a lot of money amidst these controversies, and they wish the SKIMS founder was still in the picture.

Instead it seems like her focus is on their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — while the kids are remaining close to their father through his music . Kim Kardashian is now paying for extra security at their school, though, after Ye posted the institution's name during a social media rant, in which he expressed that he wanted his kids to attend his own Donda Academy .

Loss of business and creative control does seem to be a driving concern for the fashion icon, after he ended his partnership with Gap , while Adidas put its deal with Kanye West under review after he wore the aforementioned “White Lives Matter” shirt to a surprise Yeezy show on October 3 during Paris Fashion Week. The fashion statement, unsurprisingly, was met with backlash from many, including Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Ye didn’t take kindly to her criticism and proceeded to mock her, sparking even more outrage from celebrities, including Gigi Hadid and West’s former friends Justin and Hailey Bieber .

On October 7, the rapper made an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight in which he reportedly made anti-Semitic comments (as well as insulted Lizzo’s weight ). Similar controversial statements on social media led to his Instagram account being restricted.