Kanye West Is Apparently Making The Effort To Finalize Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Amidst an ongoing divorce battle with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has reportedly decided to move forward with finalizing their divorce agreement. This comes after a slew of efforts on West's part to reconcile with Kardashian after the reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. The “Gold Digger” singer made several comments on social media, declaring that he did not want to end his marriage to Kardashian and has been combative in response to her multiple pushes to legally end their marriage and move on. Now, West's apparent willingness to accept Kardashian's current single status has been revealed via filed paperwork.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Kanye West recently filed a “declaration of disclosure” in the wake of hiring his sixth divorce lawyer in the court battle with Kim Kardashian. This declaration is a legal document commonly filed when a settlement is close to being reached. It's also worth mentioning that the two have come to terms on how to divide their assets. However, some of West's more recent media appearances appear to indicate that he's not ready to compromise on some aspects of his divorce from the SKIMS founder.

The former couple still seems to be working on a custody agreement when it comes to their four children: North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3). Kardashian has claimed the children spend most of their time with her, a notion that the musician fired shots at via social media. West also shared in a brutally honest post that he wants their children to split their education between the private school they currently attend and Donda Academy, an uncredited school the rapper founded in Chicago. Kardashian is allegedly wary of this since the school's merits have been heavily debated as of late.

It was also recently reported that Kim Kardashian is not in personal contact with her former partner. After she was legally separated from Ye, the entrepreneur struck up a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Later, the rapper fired shots at Davidson through song lyrics and began to attack him on social media. Since the musician recently made antisemitic comments, Kardashian has opted not to engage with West at all, and the former spouses reportedly only speak through assistants when coordinating their children’s schedules.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West previously made efforts to co-parent their children peacefully, the combination of West’s “White Lives Matter” controversy and a slew of offensive statements and insults to Kardashian’s family seems to have strained things. Given how unpredictable the divorce proceedings have been thus far, only time will tell how the two ultimately resolve things.

