After Getting Sued Over Missed Coachella Performance, Yeezy Academy And More, Kanye West Is Dealing With Yet Another Lawsuit

Kanye West has seen a number of professional setbacks over the past few years due to a bevy of reasons. The rapper went viral in 2022 for sharing antisemitic tweets and dropping similar sentiments during a podcast interview. As a result, he lost his business deals with Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap and more. All the while, he’s also been tied up in various lawsuits, including one linked to a missed Coachella performance and others involving his Yeezy Academy. Now, West is once again being sued (which is reportedly a difficult feat), and it’s connected to a video the star apparently used for promotional purposes.

Who Is Suing Kanye West Now And Why Have They Chosen To Do So?

Back in November 2021, Kanye West reportedly visited the Los Angeles Mission over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was there that he apparently gave a speech, during which he spoke to the crowd about God and more. That address was allegedly recorded by Elijah Graham, and it was eventually obtained by the rapper himself. The star reportedly used the footage to promote his music and fashion brands, and that’s what brings us to this latest lawsuit.

Elijah Graham is suing Ye for alleged copyright infringement, according to Radar Online . Per the suit, because the rapper purportedly used the video for advertising, he “profits from these activities.” With that, the footage no longer solely belongs to Graham and he himself is unable to sell it for his own purposes. The filing also includes the following argument:

[West], without permission or authorization from [Graham], actively copied and/or displayed [Graham’s] video on the Account and engaged in this misconduct knowingly and in violation of the United States copyright laws.

Ultimately, the man is seeking unspecified damages from the Grammy winner. The mogul himself nor his legal team has yet to formally respond to the suit. Though it remains to be seen whether this latest legal entanglement gathers any true momentum, it still adds to the already long list of suits the performer is facing.

What Other Lawsuits Is Kanye West Facing Right Now?

Ye’s (unaccredited) Yeezy Academy has been at the center of more than a few significant legal issues. One particular suit filed in April alleged that the star banned forks, chairs and jewelry from the premises. Via the filing, it was even alleged that the music phenom prohibited second-floor classes and spent $10k per week on sushi for student lunches. And by July, the singer was sued again when a former assistant principal claimed windows were missing from the school and that exposed wiring led to a fire on the grounds.

More on Kanye West (Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Kanye West and Bianca Censori: Key Details About Their Relationship, Including The Secret Wedding

Also in July, Kanye West was hit with a $7 million lawsuit that’s related to his canceled performance at Coachella earlier this year. West was supposed to perform but ended up scrapping those plans after a reported conflict with fellow headliner Billie Eilish. Phantom Labs, who purportedly worked with the artist on his set for the event and other projects, is the entity that took legal action against him. The company was seeking $1.1 million, which was the alleged value of the cancellation fees that resulted from the last-minute decision.

It pretty much goes without saying that Ye and his legal team have a lot that needs to be worked out. As of right now, it’s unclear as to how these situations might get resolved. One can only wait and see, as plaintiffs like Elijah Graham and former Yeezy Academy workers seek restitution from the rapper.