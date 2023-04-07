New Kanye West Lawsuit Claims He Banned Forks, Jewelry And Second Floor Classes At School, Spent $10K A Week On Sushi

Kanye West is well-known for being a little eccentric , so when he opened Donda Academy in 2022, it was pretty much guaranteed that this was no regular school. The whole thing was shrouded in secrecy, as parents were reported to have signed NDAs, and rumors swirled about the more non-traditional aspects of the Christian school, including parkour classes and Balenciaga uniforms. Now, thanks to a lawsuit filed by two former employees, new details about Donda Academy have come to light about the alleged day-to-day operations, and they include an exorbitant sushi budget and a ban on forks, chairs, jewelry and second-floor classes.

Two former employees have filed a lawsuit against Kanye West and his Donda Academy, per TMZ , alleging they were fired for blowing the whistle on several health, safety and educational violations they witnessed. The women, who were reportedly the academy’s only two Black teachers, allege that race played a role in their firing. The lawsuit also claims their paychecks were often shorted as much as $2,700. Let’s explore some of the wilder allegations pointed out in the lawsuit about Donda Academy:

Kanye West Reportedly Spent $10,000 A Week On Sushi

The lawsuit claims that sushi was the only item offered to students for lunch, with the rapper allegedly shelling out $10,000 a week. While a life where one could actually get sick of eating sushi is intriguing, this does sound a bit extreme, especially since students were also apparently not allowed to bring outside food or drink. Forks were also banned, as well as tables and chairs, with the children eating their sushi on the floor, with their hands.

Chairs Were Also Banned In The Classroom

In addition to eating lunch on the floor, the students also lacked chairs during class, according to the suit. Children could either stand or sit on foam cushions. Teachers allegedly had a stool but were otherwise relegated to standing as well.

Ye Was ‘Afraid Of Stairs’

One of the more perplexing allegations was that classes could not take place on the second floor, because Kanye West was “afraid of stairs.” This makes me wonder how many stories Donda Academy had, and what were they used for, if not for class? Also, this is a man who famously performed on a floating stage , so it can’t be a heights thing, right? Can Kim Kardashian shed some light on her ex-husband’s alleged phobia?

An All-Black Dress Code Also Prohibited Jewelry

Details of the lawsuit released by TMZ don’t mention Balenciaga uniforms, but they do allege that everyone was required to wear black from head to toe. The dress code further prohibited Nike and Adidas shoes, as well as jewelry, reportedly because Kanye West “did not like jewelry.”

Donda Academy Reportedly Lacked Lesson Plans And Disciplinary Procedures

The former employees reported that the absence of procedures for teaching the students or disciplining them led to bullying and physical assaults against other students and teachers. It sounds like there was a lack of planning overall, with other allegations including no trash cans in the kitchen, and all students taking recess and lunch at the same time.