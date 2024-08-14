After Kanye West’s Dentist Denied Supplying Him With Laughing Gas, Ye’s Ex-Chief Of Staff Shared Alleged DMs

It goes without saying that Kanye West ( who’s legal name is now Ye ) has been wrapped up in some “unusual” situations over the years. And some of those have involved former employees. Most recently, the rapper has been on the receiving end of allegations from his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos. A week ago, the former Yeezy brand staffer accused West’s dentist, Thomas Connelly, of supplying the star with nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and getting him addicted to it as a result. Connelly subsequently denied the claims against him. However, Yiannopoulos clapped back, as he shared alleged DMs that appear to back up his assertions.

Milo Yiannopoulos took to X last week to share the allegations against Thomas Connelly and also revealed that he even sent a formal complaint to the California Dental Board. Within the lengthy social media thread, Yiannopoulos said is his “belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.” The ex-Yeezy employee also claimed that once Ye was hooked on laughing gas, he “blew up our relationship on purpose by proposing something he knew I’d have to resign over (because I had told him so).” Said issue was Ye’s plan to enter the porn industry , and Yiannopoulos revealed his decision to quit amid that drama back in May.

Sometime after the far-right British commentator’s posts went viral, Dr. Connelly denied the allegations via his spokesperson. The former Breitbart News editor subsequently responded by sharing another post on X, which not only featured a screenshot of the dentist’s statement by sharing a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between him and Kanye West. In the DM thread, West and Connelly appear to discuss possibilities in regard to the former’s alleged nitrous oxide use. You can see the post below:

I’ve been made aware of a denial circulated to journalists by Thomas Connelly, the Doctor Death of Dentistry, by his rep Ted Anastasiou of Arctus Group. Explain this, then, doc. pic.twitter.com/oMdHQZEhbUAugust 13, 2024

That wasn’t the only supposed receipt that Milo Yiannopoulos had to share either. He followed up the message above with another piece of “proof” – an additional portion from that exchange between Ye and his dentist. And, in this case, the dental care provider appears to offer to deliver laughing gas to the “Jesus Walks” performer:

PROOF: Thomas Connelly agrees to deliver recreational nitrous oxide to his heavily addicted patient Ye at the latter’s then-residence, Chateau Marmont—the site of dozens of celebrity overdoses and suicides. pic.twitter.com/9yet50ewfzAugust 13, 2024

As of this writing, Thomas Connelly has yet to provide comment on the purported direct messages shared between him and Ye. The fashion mogul himself also hasn’t spoken out on the matter. Said situation interestingly comes months after the “Dark Fantasy” writer made headlines for another dentistry-related matter.

Kanye West (who’s reportedly quit music) went viral this past January after it was revealed that he spent $850,000 to replace his teeth . The Grammy winner had a titanium dental apparatus installed and apparently had all of his teeth removed in the process. The massive implant mostly consists of a smooth surface but also includes two visible points where his upper and lower canine teeth were located. Said procedure is said to have been permanent. Also, after it was completed, Dr. Connelly – who collaborated with West on the procedure – revealed that the hip hop veteran’s new look was inspired by iconic James Bond villain Jaws.

When it comes to this more recent situation involving Ye’s purported addiction to nitrous oxide, it remains to be seen just how it’ll pan out. It seems clear, though, that Milo Yiannopoulos is standing by his claims and isn’t backing down. One can only speculate as to whether he’ll post additional pieces of “proof” as time goes on.