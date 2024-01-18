This Week In Weird News: Kanye West Spent $850K To Replace His Teeth

One can never say that Kanye West doesn’t at least provide the world a lot to talk about. After declaring 2024 the year of “no pants,” and posting a surprise apology to the Jewish community in Hebrew on Christmas Day, the chart-topping rapper is now said to have undergone a wild physical transformation, having spent $850,000 to replace his teeth.

What Did Kanye West Replace His Teeth With And Why?

The Daily Mail obtained an exclusive photo of Kanye West sporting his brand new smile on Instagram (it was later removed), which now features his $850K titanium dentures. And, if you think that this dental apparatus was simply made to look like regular teeth, but in a super strong metal, then, well, I think maybe you don’t know much about Kanye West. Not only is he said to have had all his actual teeth removed, but the dentures are mostly flat across the surface, with pronounced pointy areas replacing his upper and lower canine teeth.

Now, you must be wondering why the Yeezy mogul would do such a thing to his natural teeth. We all know that he’s very fashion focused, and according to Dr. Thomas Connelly of Beverly Hills, California (who worked with West to create the dentures and then fitted them, along with Master Dental Technician Naoki Hayashi), he simply had a “vision.” Connelly told the outlet:

Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!

“Epic” is indeed one word to describe this look. While I think he now sorta resembles some kind of mecha-man vampire with the surgical implant, the star himself said he now looks like Jaws, the James Bond villain from Moonraker and The Spy Who Loved Me. Don’t remember Mr. Jaws well? Observe:

(Image credit: United Artists)

Alright, it’s not dissimilar, so points to the highly sued “Donda” rapper for making that comparison. What is there to say about this, really? It’s somehow a surprise that doesn’t actually surprise anyone, I suppose, because the hitmaker is no stranger to controversies, wild behavior and other things that make one wonder how well-thought out his acts are.

As mentioned above, Ye has made numerous anti-semitic comments over the past year or so, and made those comments no better for many when he released a song that declared he couldn’t be anti-semitic, because he “just fucked a Jewish bitch.” Obviously, his relationships also net a lot of attention and controversy, as even in his little-over-a-year marriage to Bianca Censori he's been accused of having “a set of rules for Bianca,” and the couple was banned from an Italian water taxi company after allegedly performing a lewd act while using the service.

So, while Ye having his own teeth removed to have uber-expensive dentures implanted is definitely weird…Ye gonna Ye, y’all. And, comparatively, this isn’t even that wild for him.