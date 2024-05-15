'An Imminent Danger': Read The Letter Kanye West's Former Head Honcho Shared After Quitting The Company Over Yeezy Porn Drama
More business issues for Kanye West...
It was just a few weeks ago that reports began to surface that Kanye West was looking to take his company in a new direction, and was attempting to get into the porn industry. Now, it seems as though those reports did, in fact, have some weight to them, as his former head honcho has shared the letter he used to quit over the Yeezy porn drama.
What Did Kanye West’s Former Head Honcho Say About Yeezy Porn When He Quit?
The troubles with Kanye West and his many business ventures seemingly know no bounds. Not only is he still occupied with a number of lawsuits for his Donda Academy, and lost several opportunities due to his anti-Semitic comments in late 2022, but now Yeezy’s chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, has opened up to TMZ about leaving his position with the company, because of West’s work to move into the pornography business. Yiannopoulos, who held his job with the mogul for almost two years, shared his full letter of resignation with the outlet, which begins:
When the reports came out about the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper wanting to begin producing porn, insiders noted that he had, supposedly, been attempting to get into the industry for a while, but he and the leaders at Yeezy had finally entered into talks with those who could aid his endeavors. It was said he wanted to start a full entertainment division, with only part of it being dedicated to a porn studio, which he reportedly would have help in setting up from industry vet Mike Moz.
Yiannopoulos continued in his letter, by making his resignation official:
Yeezy’s former chief of staff certainly made it clear that he’s not only not on board with the idea of working for a company that’s involved with pornography, but that he sees it as dangerous to him personally for many reasons, so it’s pretty hard to fault him for leaving the gig behind. However, it’s also rather obvious that he doesn’t bear West any ill will, in general, for this latest business move. He also clarified to the outlet that he does “wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution.”
While Yiannopoulos didn’t specify whether or not that “new team” includes Moz, he, apparently, wasn’t the only one at Yeezy with issues over how things are going at the company. More than one source has told the outlet that “key players” who were once among the leaders at the business have all quit in the past several weeks, but it hasn’t been confirmed by the company, and no one has said whether or not all or any of the other resignations are because of becoming involved in porn. But, we’ll be certain to keep you posted if any more information is revealed.
