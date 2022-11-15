Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants

Kanye West hasn’t been garnering buzz for his music as of late and has instead been making headlines due to a number of the things he’s said during interviews. The rapper has a series of controversial comments, some of which has been anti-Semitic rhetoric. Though West’s career has been negatively impacted by his sentiments, he’s continued to double down on them. Most of his thoughts have come out in the form of lengthy rants and, in one of his latest, he brought in the tragic pasts of Michael Jordan, Dr. Dre and others.

One of the biggest points that Ye has harped on for a while now is the alleged hold that Hollywood has on celebrities. The musician sees himself as an outlier and has said on multiple occasions that he won’t allow himself to succumb to any kind of perceived control. He spoke even further about that notion during an interview with The Shade Room, which was captured by Twitter’s Daily Loud . Not only did the star claim that high-profile celebrities like Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre have been controlled, but he also stated his belief that their loved ones were “sacrificed” in connection to that:

My mom ain’t here, my momma was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son, right? Dr. Dre, his son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. Feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize. They want to monetize and traumatize.

None of the stars mentioned have responded to the comments, though a pundit has provided some thoughts in regard to the former Chicago Bull. VLAD TV responded to the fashion mogul’s assumption about the basketball icon’s father, citing its own interview with one of the men involved in the 1993 murder. You can check out the response for yourself in the Instagram post down below:

Though Ye has never been one to mince words, the assertions he’s made over the past few months have been particularly pointed. He made the anti-Semitic comments during an installment of Drink Champs, which has since been removed. During the same interview, West made false claims about the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s family later took legal action against him, filing a $250 million lawsuit that could involve political pundit Candace Owens .

On top of the suit, Kanye West has also lost a number of business ventures due to the thoughts he shared about Jewish people. Adidas ended its agreement with him , and many others like Balenciaga and CAA have done the same in recent weeks. West has since claimed that the pushback is only proving his point about the media purportedly ostracizing those who don’t share the views of the masses. At the same time though, he’s lamented the financial hits that he’s taken, even going so far as to say that he’s been “beat to a pulp.”

It’s difficult to say, at this point, whether Michael Jordan, Dr. Dre or others like Shaq and Charles Barkley will feel compelled to speak out about Ye’s latest batch of comments. One thing that seems certain, though, is that the Grammy winner is going to continue to speak out if he’s approached with questions.