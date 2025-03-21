Iggy Azalea Made A Big Claim About A Past Encounter With Kanye West, And He Confirmed It Was True

Not long after Tina Knowles defended Beyoncé's family from Kanye "Ye" West's latest tweets, the rapper is once again making headlines for more responses on his X account. This time around Iggy Azalea made a big claim about meeting West long ago, and he confirmed their interaction went down as she described.

Azalea talked about a business meeting she took with Kanye West back in 2012, long before she collaborated with Britney Spears and other artists. Check out her telling of the story below, in which she alleged the rapper said he pleasured himself to photos of her, and asked about the penis size of her boyfriend (via X):

Iggy Azalea tells a story about the time she linked up with Kanye West for a business meeting in 2012:She claims he told her that he used to “j-ck off” to her pictures every morning and asked about how big her boyfriends p-nis was pic.twitter.com/1ZJhQk5D7CMarch 21, 2025

It's not the first time a celebrity has recalled a meeting with Kanye West in which pornography was involved. Die Antwoord told a story to Vice years ago about watching a NSFW video with West while eating banana pudding that Kim Kardashian had made. The artist later said he had to end up blocking Ye, because he was texting him too much.

Iggy Azalea didn't need the word of other celebrities or the good faith of the internet to believe she was true. Ye showed up in the comments of the viral video circulating on X, and confirmed the events of the meeting happened as she described in a brief comment:

This is true 🤷🏿‍♂️

The post comes weeks after Ye was in the news for a nude stunt at the Grammy's with his wife Bianca Censori, who may be on the outs with the award-winning artist. Divorce rumors have swirled with the couple for months now, usually after incidents that garner a lot of controversy such as what happened at the Grammys.

As mentioned, this is just the latest in a string of tweets made by Kanye West, all of which are currently up on his page as of writing. This includes a reply to a video in which he writes rapper Kendrick Lamar "sounds like a rapist," and making antisemetic remarks similar to the one he went viral for last year. In that viral tweet, the rapper claimed he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," and made many other disparaging remarks.

It's just been one controversy after another for Kanye West for years now, with topics ranging from his thoughts on the music industry to spending $850k on a new set of teeth. With this latest situation with Iggy Azalea, it seems the story may just end with his admission that the events occurred, though we'll see if Azalea decides to respond after seeing his comments about the situation.

