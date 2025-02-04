There May Be No Legal Ramifications For Kanye And Bianca Censori’s Nude Stunt, But It May Cost Him Millions Regardless

CinemaBlend live blogged the 2025 Grammy Awards, which proved to be quite eventful. However, the biggest moments of the evening didn’t merely occur during the actual ceremony. During the red carpet arrivals, Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, made headlines when the latter sported a completely sheer dress for the cameras. Further updates on the situation have surfaced, with one of the latest being that the couple won’t face legal consequences. Yet it seems the viral situation could deal West a significant financial blow.

What’s Going On When It Comes To Potential Legal Ramifications For Kanye West And His Wife?

Officials for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the 47-year-old rapper and his 30-year-old wife would not face legal repercussions. As they explained to TMZ, this is due to the fact that no one made a formal complaint about the pair’s display at this past Sunday’s awards ceremony, which was a private event. Additionally, Page Six spoke to Andrea Oguntula, an LA-based lawyer, who also shared insight into why the Donda curator and his spouse are seemingly off the hook, in this case:

While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse. It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident.

The “Stronger” performer, whose legal name is now Ye, was invited to this year’s Grammys due to his Best Rap Song nomination for “Carnival.” Per TMZ, Ye communicated with event organizers accordingly beforehand, letting them know that he planned to walk the carpet. Still, the officials were apparently taken aback when Bianca Censori dropped her black fur coat to reveal the sheer ensemble. At the time, a security detail courtesy of the Recording Academy was on hand alongside personnel for the Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc.

A lip-reading expert later alleged that Kanye West gave “a command” to his wife and told her to “make a scene.” The two have also experienced backlash, with media pundit Meghan McCain sharing harsh words, as she referred to West as “a repugnant, vile piece of garbage” in a deleted post. McCain’s rep eventually said the post was an “accident” but still stated that the host finds West to be a “vile pig.” While West seemingly reveled in the moment, some business people overseas apparently aren’t thrilled with how things turned out.

How Could Ye Lose Millions Due To The Grammys Moment?

Kanye West had reportedly inked a $20 million deal to perform a pair of shows at the Tokyo Dome yet, after the scene created at the Grammys, investors are said to be hesitant to move forward. A source told DailyMail.com that the widely seen red carpet moment “has been greeted with horror in Japan.” West’s alleged attempt to direct his wife is allegedly also being viewed as “coercive control,” as there’s apparently a “cultural awakening about women's rights” unfolding in the Land of the Rising Sun right now. A source had even more to say:

The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows. He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people towards these activities. He's just not welcome any more. This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full time, and I guess he did not see this coming.

Here in the U.S., Bianca Censori’s outfits have caught a lot of negative attention as well. Insiders have dropped claims about her “going half naked” for fashion’s sake, and some allege that it’s all done for publicity. Since she and Ye married in 2023, Censori has sported body tape, a collection of tights and even a condom-like outfit. Her specific sense of style has become so prevalent that sources claim West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian has stipulated that such clothes not be worn when the Yeezy architectural designer is around her four kids.

During Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage, many have come to the conclusion that Censori has no autonomy and that West dictates what she wears. Ye himself shot down that claim as did one of his fashion collaborators, Mowalola Ogunlesi. While sharing her take, Ogunlesi said Censori has a say and that her and West’s clothes are curated by in-house designers. West and Censori could have another moment like the Grammys one, if history proves to be correct. In the meantime, it seems Ye shouldn’t expect to perform in Japan now.