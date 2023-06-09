Katee Sackhoff Shares Sweet Throwback With Her Battlestar Galactica Family: 'The Family We Choose'

Battlestar Galactica may have ended after its four-season run back in 2009, but the BSG family evidently has a bond that has lasted to this day. Katee Sackhoff clearly hasn't forgotten her days as Starbuck even as she moved on to Star Wars and portraying Bo-Katan Kryze, as she recently shared a reunion photo that was a throwback to Battlestar in the best way. After all, family – found and otherwise – was an important theme of the series!

Of course, in the universe of Battlestar Galactica, forming a found family could also involve humans accepting Cylons as friends and loved ones. Take a look at Katee Sackhoff's touching photo and message about "the family we choose" with her fellow BSG alums:

While this certainly isn't the entire crew of the Galactica from the four seasons of the show (all of which are available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription and certain other streaming options), it's lovely to see Jamie Bamber, Michael Trucco, and Mary McDonnell together with Katee Sackhoff, along with Sandra Hess, who seems to be an honorary member of the team as Trucco's wife!

The members of the cast are all smiles in Katee Sackhoff's post, which is certainly a sign that they're posing for a photo between friends rather than trying to channel their characters, and not just because most of their characters were no longer among the living by the end of Season 4. Would Apollo and Anders ever look that happy in each other's company?

In all seriousness, this isn't the first time that members of the cast have demonstrated their bond, as many of them showed their support for Michael Hogan (who played Saul Tigh on BSG) when he suffered a tragic accident, and subsequent updates on his health were promising.

On the whole, I love to see that members of the cast still embrace the show, the roles that made them famous in the sci-fi sphere, and their chosen family. Plus, as a fan who's still not entirely over how Battlestar Galactica ended (despite what stars have since said about Starbuck's infamous farewell), it's fun to get reminders of what made the show so addictive back in the day.

The conflict between Cylons and humankind may eventually return to television with a Battlestar Galactica reboot, although the project hit a big BTS setback after going into development to become a Peacock original series. Katee Sackhoff previously said that she hadn't been contacted about participating in the reboot, but also that she'd consider a role if one was a good fit.

Of course, that was before she became a central character in a Star Wars TV show, and there's no saying if she'll be back as Bo-Katan Kryze in a project other than The Mandalorian in the galaxy far, far away. For now, though, Battlestar Galactica fans can always revisit the 2004 - 2009 version of the series streaming on Peacock to see the "family we choose" in action together again.