‘The Fans Are Really Going To Like It’ Katilyn Dever’s Update About The Last Of Us Season 3

The Last of Us has generally been regarded as one of the best video game adaptations on screen so far, and while the HBO series hasn’t taken any significant diversions from its source material, though it has taken a few small ones, the story of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) has been no less powerful, even if you know what’s about to happen.

A third season is on the way that promises to be something quite different, as it will be told largely, if not entirely, from the perspective of Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby. While fans will be excited to hear that Season 3 is getting closer to going into production, nobody seems quite as excited as Dever, who tells Deadline she’s looking forward to the expanded role. She revealed…

I’m getting mentally and physically prepped right now. I go up in a couple of days, actually, to start prep over there. I’m so excited to kind of take on a much bigger role in the season.

Season 2 of The Last of Us ended on a cliffhanger regarding the fate of Ellie at the hands of a very angry Abby, then the final episode ended with a flashback to several days earlier from Abby’s perspective. The video game version of The Last Of Us Part 2 put players in control of both Ellie and Abby and it appears the series will do the same, with Season 3 of the show following Abby’s storyline.

The perspective shift in the game allows players to see how a character that was initially portrayed as a villain is at best justified and at worst, understandable. Dever thinks fans of the series are going to really appreciate what’s to come, as it will likely do the same thing for show. She continued…

The fans are really going to like it, I think, the shifting perspective onto Abby, getting some more context onto her storyline and going back in time with this season. So, I’m very excited for the fans to see it.

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see how fans of The Last of Us series respond to Season 3. When the second game shocked fans with the fate of Joel, and then the perspective shift to Abby, it has to be said that many were less than happy with what happened. While Abby has become more embraced by fans over time, it will be interesting to see how the series handles the transition.

The other big question fans will have with The Last of Us Season 3 is whether there will be a future for the show after it’s over. There is no The Last of Us Part Three video game to base a series on, and little indication that one is even in serious development. That doesn’t mean more show is impossible. And considering how popular the series has been, one imagines HBO would like more.