A Woman Ran Into The Chicago Fire Cast After Getting Dumped, And They Made A Video Roasting Her Ex

The One Chicago franchise has been filming in and around the Windy City for about 15 years, and that has continued for the 2026 TV schedule. This means that for close to two decades, fans have had the chance to run into their favorites from all three shows, especially those of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., which primarily film on location. Plenty of Chicagoans have also found their way on set without even realizing it. Most recently one unsuspecting woman stumbled upon the Fire cast after getting dumped, and they made a video in which they roasted her ex.

Tiktoker Grace Hackett took to her account this week to share a video explaining that she was walking back home after getting dumped. While holding a bottle of wine, she bumped into some very familiar-looking guys, including Christian Stolte (Mouch), Anthony Ferraris (Tony), Randy Flager (Capp), Taylor Kinney (Severide) and David Eigenberg (Hermann). They were all sitting on some steps, and giving their two cents about Hackett’s ex, and they all took turns absolutely skewering him, via X user @lieutntkidd:

This coming up on my fyp. The men of Chicago Fire 😭 Yes Grace, gon head and hit play https://t.co/4fDnp1m3LSNovember 9, 2026

I’m not quite sure what’s better: the fact that Hackett ran into the Chicago Fire cast randomly or that they were going to bat for her and giving her ex a piece of their mind. Hackett noted that she loved a supportive cast and walking through a TV set post-breakup, and honestly, I can’t say I blame her. She was just at the right place at the right time, and I can only imagine how much better that made her feel. (Though I can’t say the same about her ex.)

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Aside from roasting ex-boyfriends, the cast of Chicago Fire is hard at work on Season 15. The series’ 14th finale ended on a cliffhanger that saw multiple characters in danger. However, the Season 15 premiere revealed that no firefighter died (thankfully). While Joe Miñoso’s Joe Cruz suffered a broken spine, he made it out alive. There’s always the possibility of a different outcome on Chicago Fire, so fans should be glad due to the lack of tragedy (this time).

Additionally, Chicago Fire just celebrated its milestone 300th episode, which also saw the departure of Miñoso. It was announced over the summer that he would be leaving the NBC drama, and his final episode was so emotional. Even though he just left, Miñoso already has an idea of how he wants Cruz to return to 51, and it includes much fanfare, as he told CinemaBlend. There is no telling what will happen in the remainder of the season, but as filming continues, fans will have more chances to stumble across their favorites.

Right now, though, I'm hoping that more fans have chance encounters with the Chicago Fire cast and post some funny videos. Should you not be one of the lucky few to meet them, though, you can still watch the series with a Peacock subscription to make yourself feel better. Plus, new episodes of the series air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.