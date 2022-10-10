Kelly Clarkson And Gwen Stefani Explain Why Camila Cabello Is Perfect For The Voice And A 'Shut Up Blake' Is Involved.

Season 22 of The Voice is back and better than ever with a brand new cast member, Camila Cabello. She is joining previous Voice judges John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and the ever-sarcastic Blake Shelton in another venture to seek out some of the best singers America has to offer. Stefani recently dropped by Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show to talk about how Cabello is doing after her first few episodes, and apparently, she fits right in.

In an Instagram clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, the “Don’t Speak” singer talks about the new season and how Cabello was a perfect choice to take over for Clarkson when the singer left the show in May of 2022. While many fans are sad the talk show host isn’t back assembling a stellar team of amateur singers, Cabello is emulating her, as Stefani revealed to the “Breakaway” singer:

She has the same mentality as you. Like, she doesn’t care about glam or about what she wears. Like she’s just kind of like a- she just talks a lot and she’s competitive and she's you.

Gwen Stefani also went on to divulge Camila Cabello is honoring a time-honored Voice tradition, being very annoyed by Blake Shelton, as he very cheekily uses his charm to convince contestants to join his team. While the Fifth Harmony alum might have been shy at first, it didn’t take long for her to get into a groove, Stefani later revealed.

It was crazy because like the first few days, I felt it took her, like, a couple of days to really get there. And after the first ‘Shut up Blake,’ then it was on.

It is practically a given for The Voice judges to feud with the country star. He’s a competitive guy, who often makes snarky (and hilarious) comments about the other judges to convince contestants to join his team. He famously had a joking ongoing feud with former judge Adam Levine. The two’s charming back and forth became a highlight of The Voice’s early seasons. I’m glad Cabello is carrying on the tradition, and giving Shelton a much-needed taste of his own medicine. Shelton is definitely hitting back, as he has already pulled strings to get Cabello’s microphone turned off.

All of this is good fun, of course. Stefani married Shelton last year and had a gorgeous, pink-filled wedding. The two met on the popular talent competition show, and fell in love. But this of course didn’t stop them from bickering and teasing each other as they competed to find the best singer America has to offer. Already this year the two have gone to battle, as Shelton used a “block” on his wife to stop her from getting a singer for her team. Competition is clearly heating up, and personally, I’m Team Gwen (sorry Blake).

You can catch The Voice on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays. If you miss episodes, they will all be available to stream for Peacock subscribers shortly after the episodes air. For more information on what else may be coming to TV this fall, make sure to check out our TV premiere schedule. It is constantly updating so you won’t miss a thing.