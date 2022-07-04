Gwen Stefani Drops Fun Wedding Montage And Adorable Message For Blake Shelton To Celebrate 1 Year Anniversary

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have officially been married for a year, and if that’s not worth turning your chair around, I don’t know what is. The popular musicians turned coaches on The Voice hit the milestone over the weekend, and they celebrated by looking back at their wedding, of course. Stefani dropped a video montage on her Instagram of scenes from their ceremony set to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Not surprisingly, it’s adorable.

She also directed the caption of her post at Blake Shelton and wrote “1 year down, forever to go.” You can check out the magical post below…

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating back in 2015 after they met and quickly hit it off on the set of The Voice. They got engaged in 2020 and married last year in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. In the time since, the two have frequently talked about how special the day was, and of course, Shelton hasn’t passed up any chance to roast their sometimes Voice co-star Adam Levine about not inviting him.

Shelton didn’t miss his chance to honor his wife on their anniversary either. He dropped his own post celebrating the special day. His didn’t feature any video montages, but it did include a gorgeous photo of Stefani in her wedding dress and a longer caption thanking Stefani for saying yes. You can check out his post below…

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Both Stefani and Shelton had marriages and high profile romances prior to getting together. Stefani was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was married to country star Miranda Lambert. They each seem to have truly found something in each other, however, and their chemistry is undeniable in joint interviews and television appearances they make together.

She’s been off The Voice for a few years as she’s pursued other projects, but she’s set to make her return as a full time judge when the show returns for Season 22 in September. She’ll, of course, be joined by her husband who has been a judge on every single season and continues to be a favorite among fans. They’ll once again share the stage with host Carson Daly, who did snag a coveted invite to their ceremony and actually officiated.

It’s unclear what Stefani and Shelton may have done together outside of social media on their big day, but as she put it in her post, they have forever more years to keep celebrating. So, here’s to the happy couple. Thanks for all the happy memories you’ve given fans for decades. Hopefully you find as much happiness together as you’ve been able to provide for everyone else.