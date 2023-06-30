Kelly Clarkson Gets Real About A Guest On Her Show ‘Shaming’ Her And How It Made Her Feel

One of the perks of Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show doing so well is that the singer has had the opportunity to meet so many celebrities and talk to them about their lives and upcoming projects. It’s not rare to tune into The Kelly Clarkson Show and see the host cracking up with the A-listers she interviews, or even diving into the wine with her guests, but apparently not every interview has been so pleasant. Clarkson recently opened up about someone she interviewed on her show “shaming” her after her divorce was announced, admitting how terrible they made her feel.

Kelly Clarkson has been talking about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock a lot amidst the release of her new album Chemistry, which features songs she wrote during their breakup , and she got real during an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music about a less-than-ideal reaction one of her talk show guests had to her divorce news. Clarkson said:

I was interviewing someone, during this whole time for me, for the show — hilariously enough, they’re getting divorced now, but whatever — but they kind of shamed me, when it was announced that the divorce was happening. It was like … ‘Well, a relationship is hard.’ And I was like, ‘Oh! You’re that person right now, like, assuming you know what happens behind closed doors, assuming you know my life. OK, and you’re gonna shame me for it right now.’

Kelly Clarkson is living the lyrics to “high road,” one of her new songs, by not revealing the name of the person who shamed her, but it’s obvious that the conversation has stayed with her. She even teared up as she recalled the story, telling Zane Lowe:

It broke my heart. And it's like, OK, and then, whatever, you work it out and you’re like ‘They’re going through something. I’m gonna let that go.’

Kelly Clarkson knows that someone’s negativity is often a reflection of what they’re going through, rather than anything she should take personally, but she was clearly still affected by that person’s opinion about her breakup. You can see her speak on Apple Music below:

The former coach of The Voice has been pretty candid about her journey. She filed to end her marriage to Brandon Blackstock in 2020 after seven years, and then endured nearly two years of legal battles before the divorce was finalized in March 2022 .

A couple times in the past few years she’s used her Kellyoke covers on The Kelly Clarkson Show to seemingly take shots at her ex. During her version of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” she seemed to be referencing Brandon Blackstock when she adapted the lyrics to add: “I know you hate this city.” More recently, she shaded her ex-husband as well as her ex-father-in-law by changing up some of the words to Gayle’s “abcdefu.”

I suppose it’s to be expected that not all of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show guests are going to be as pleasant as you’d hope — especially when it comes to sensitive topics like a public divorce — but it’s disheartening to hear that she actually felt shamed by one of her celebrity interviewees.