Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Used Performance On Talk Show To Work Out Feelings Related To Brandon Blackstock Divorce

It seems like Kelly Clarkson used her daytime talk show to get in a little therapy during one of the recent “Kellyoke” segments. Clarkson has been going through a pretty messy split with Brandon Blackstock, which has involved lawsuits and fights over property. The Voice coach used a segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show to get some of those emotions out, as she belted a version of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and a change to some of the lyrics appears to be a shot at her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

“Kellyoke” is a regular portion of the crossover superstar’s afternoon talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The original American Idol champion treats her audience to a karaoke cover of various artists’ songs. But when she recently took the stage to sing Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” a slight change to the lyrics didn’t get past her viewers. The original lyrics to the verse in question are “I don’t relate to you. I don’t relate to you, no. ‘Cause I’d never treat me this shitty. You made me hate this city.” But Clarkson changed up the last line.

I get it, you hate this city.

Kelly Clarkson has spoken openly about the end of her seven-year marriage and the “horribly sad” situation her family has been through. But it’s unclear if, or how much, Clarkson’s time in Los Angeles contributed to the split. Clarkson always spent a lot of time in California, as that’s where she films The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice. Brandon Blackstock has been living in the former couple’s ranch in Montana, which a judge recently ruled was not a shared asset and Clarkson — who previously stated she wanted to sell the ranch — can solely decide the ranch’s fate.

“Irreconcilable differences” was given as the cause when Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce, which she did in June 2020 after quarantining in Montana during COVID. A series of court battles followed, as Brandon Blackstock sued Clarkson first, saying he was owed unpaid commissions as her former manager, but Clarkson countersued, accusing him of defrauding her. More recently, Kelly Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock six figures a month in child and spousal support.

Given all we know, there was ample reason for Clarkson to identify with the somber lyrics to “Happier Than Ever,” and the changed line hits like a dagger. Check out the performance for yourself below:

Speaking of songs appropriate to the situation, Kelly Clarkson’s newest single, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” is out now, with the full holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around... being released on October 15. Check your local listings to catch The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC, and tune in at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays to watch her coach up potential music stars on The Voice. And don’t forget to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule to stay up to date on all of the upcoming premieres.