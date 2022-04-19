See Kelly Clarkson And Kaley Cuoco Dive Into Some Wine And Talk Tough Year After Divorces: ‘A Lot Has Happened’

You know things are about to get real when the wine starts flowing. The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco stopped by Kelly Clarkson's eponymous show, and the ladies got down to business immediately, talking about the rough year they’ve both endured. The talk show host recently finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock after going back and forth with lawsuits and negotiations for over a year. The Big Bang Theory actress, meanwhile, went through her own divorce, as she and Karl Cook ended their marriage after three years . Needless to say, these two were ready for some girl talk.

It had been awhile since Kaley Cuoco had caught up with Kelly Clarkson, the actress noted, as she remembered they previously weren’t allowed to hug because of COVID protocols. Those regulations weren’t the only thing that had changed, as the host alluded to their respective divorces by saying “a lot has happened.” When Cuoco suggested they go out for a drink after the show, Clarkson basically said why wait? As if the crew could read her mind, two glasses of wine appeared, and the women toasted themselves before getting down to business. Check out The Kelly Clarkson Show clip to see them getting ready for some serious talk:

First of all, vino with these two star? Yes, please! I would kill to be a part of this girls night out. The clip is just a part of their interview that will air on the program later this month, and it sounds like they're going to dive deep into what they’ve been through recently. One of the reasons these two are so likable is that they always keep it real for their fans.

The Harley Quinn executive producer and star touched on that during the interview. She noted that while social media is often just a filter of people’s ideal lives, she wanted to portray what she was really going through:

I’m very open, and I’m very happy, and life is normally pretty good, and I don’t like complaining, because I have so much to be grateful for. And this year I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn’t my best year. And I’ve been very sad.

In September 2021 Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook released a joint statement announcing their split. In the message, the couple said their “current paths have taken us in opposite directions .” However, they also made it clear that they still have a “a deep love and respect for one another.” There didn’t seem to be any contention between them, and she has continued to show support for Cook , who is an equestrian, amid his competitions. That certainly doesn’t mean it’s been easy, though, and Cuoco explained why she felt the need to be open and honest on social media:

And I think social media is so wonderful for so many reasons, but it shows just all the good stuff. And it makes you feel kind of crappy when you look at someone else’s life and you think they have it all. And I just wanted to tell everyone this time that not everything is what it seems and I struggle like everybody else, because I do feel like I put on a really pretty picture, and I just wanted to be honest without whining. There’s, like, a fine line, right?

The Emmy-nominated star seems very sensitive to the loneliness one can feel when everyone else’s life seems to be going perfectly, and I love that she’s comfortable enough telling her fans that it’s been hard. Kelly Clarkson knows a thing or two about that. Her divorce from Brandon Blackstock got pretty ugly, as the former couple fought over custody of their two children , the Montana ranch where he was living , and other personal items. I can’t wait to see what she has to add to the conversation (especially after a few more sips of that wine)!