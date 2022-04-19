See Kelly Clarkson And Kaley Cuoco Dive Into Some Wine And Talk Tough Year After Divorces: ‘A Lot Has Happened’
By Heidi Venable published
You know it's serious when the wine starts flowing.
You know things are about to get real when the wine starts flowing. The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco stopped by Kelly Clarkson's eponymous show, and the ladies got down to business immediately, talking about the rough year they’ve both endured. The talk show host recently finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock after going back and forth with lawsuits and negotiations for over a year. The Big Bang Theory actress, meanwhile, went through her own divorce, as she and Karl Cook ended their marriage after three years. Needless to say, these two were ready for some girl talk.
It had been awhile since Kaley Cuoco had caught up with Kelly Clarkson, the actress noted, as she remembered they previously weren’t allowed to hug because of COVID protocols. Those regulations weren’t the only thing that had changed, as the host alluded to their respective divorces by saying “a lot has happened.” When Cuoco suggested they go out for a drink after the show, Clarkson basically said why wait? As if the crew could read her mind, two glasses of wine appeared, and the women toasted themselves before getting down to business. Check out The Kelly Clarkson Show clip to see them getting ready for some serious talk:
First of all, vino with these two star? Yes, please! I would kill to be a part of this girls night out. The clip is just a part of their interview that will air on the program later this month, and it sounds like they're going to dive deep into what they’ve been through recently. One of the reasons these two are so likable is that they always keep it real for their fans.
The Harley Quinn executive producer and star touched on that during the interview. She noted that while social media is often just a filter of people’s ideal lives, she wanted to portray what she was really going through:
In September 2021 Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook released a joint statement announcing their split. In the message, the couple said their “current paths have taken us in opposite directions.” However, they also made it clear that they still have a “a deep love and respect for one another.” There didn’t seem to be any contention between them, and she has continued to show support for Cook, who is an equestrian, amid his competitions. That certainly doesn’t mean it’s been easy, though, and Cuoco explained why she felt the need to be open and honest on social media:
The Emmy-nominated star seems very sensitive to the loneliness one can feel when everyone else’s life seems to be going perfectly, and I love that she’s comfortable enough telling her fans that it’s been hard. Kelly Clarkson knows a thing or two about that. Her divorce from Brandon Blackstock got pretty ugly, as the former couple fought over custody of their two children, the Montana ranch where he was living, and other personal items. I can’t wait to see what she has to add to the conversation (especially after a few more sips of that wine)!
Catch the rest of the interview on April 28 (check your local listings to see when and where The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in your area). You can also see Kaley Cuoco on The Flight Attendant with an HBO Max subscription. Season 2 premieres Thursday, April 21. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson can also be seen on Monday nights hyping Texas as she co-hosts American Song Contest on NBC. Check CinemaBlend's 2022 TV Schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.