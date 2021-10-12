Reba McEntire Finally Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Divorce After Rumors About Her Feelings Swirled

Country diva Reba McEntire may be divorced from Brandon Blackstock’s father, but that doesn’t mean she's lacking in opinions about the messy split between Blackstock and McEntire’s sometimes-collaborator Kelly Clarkson. As rumors swirl about McEntire’s feelings surrounding the litigation-filled divorce, the country singer finally weighed in, remaining loyal to both Clarkson and her former stepson.

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson have been friends for years, with the country music legend lending her efforts on The Voice coach’s 2004 single “Because of You,” and Clarkson has joined her former mother-in-law on stage to perform a number of McEntire’s hits over the years, including “Does He Love You?” and “Why Haven’t I Heard From You?” But McEntire was married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, and she was rumored to be pretty upset with the nasty turns the divorce proceedings have taken. She has now weighed in with support for both parties, telling Extra:

You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend… I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull though this. I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love the both of them with all my heart.

While Reba McEntire has consistently refused to take sides in Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson’s divorce, she was said to be heartbroken over how things were playing out, especially when the former couple started battling over custody of their two children and division of their assets, including multiple properties.

Much of the contention in the divorce proceedings centers around the couple’s ranch in Montana, where Brandon Blackstock has been living, and which Kelly Clarkson wants to sell. A judge ruled that their prenup dictates Clarkson is the owner of the ranch and can legally do with it what she wants, but Blackstock is apparently not backing down. Varying reports say Blackstock has been making it hard for potential buyers to look at the property, with some saying the music manager is squatting.

But while Reba McEntire understandably may not be choosing sides in the split, Kelly Clarkson can still count on her fellow coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton. Shelton seems to be firmly on Team Kelly, as he’s no longer managed by Brandon Blackstock and has been supportive of Clarkson, even celebrating on the set of the reality singing competition when word came that the judge had upheld the former couple’s prenuptial agreement. Clarkson’s also been using her talk show as an outlet for her frustrations, as she recently changed up a few lyrics during a “Kellyoke” performance of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” that seemed pointed right at her ex-husband.

