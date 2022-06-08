Kelly Clarkson Shares What 'Really' Helped Her Through Lengthy Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Even while maintaining a busy schedule with her career, Kelly Clarkson gets by with a little help from her friends. The pop star and talk show host has been navigating a lengthy divorce from Brandon Blackstock, but she recently revealed what really helped her get through the tough situation.

In an interview with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson noted that each member of the country music band had also gone through a divorce. She revealed the major thing that has been comforting her through her own. Clarkson said:

And how did you each find strength and not just [with] music? I think it's therapeutic, but like your female friendships. I feel like that has really helped me.

The Chicks were quick to agree with Kelly Clarkson; they shared the stories of their own divorces and how they had leaned on each other for support. (Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines had even announced their divorces around the same time.) Kelly Clarkson also revealed that she used music and songwriting as a way to process her emotions.

It’s good that she has a support system in place, because Kelly Clarkson’s journey to divorce hasn’t been easy. She finalized her separation from talent manager Brandon Blackstock in March, but the proceedings began way back in 2020. She initially filed for divorce in the summer of June 2020 after quarantining with Blackstock at their Montana ranch (which became part of the settlement ), but the court battles would continue for nearly two years. The couple had two children together, River and Remington, for whom Kelly Clarkson was granted primary custody.

In addition to custody battles, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have been at odds concerning their finances and other settlements. Kelly Clarkson was made to pay spousal and child support, while Brandon Blackstock attempted to keep the Montana ranch. Clarkson was later granted most of the couple’s assets, including the ranch property, which Blackstock was required to vacate by June 2022. Amidst the divorce proceedings, Kelly Clarkson also changed her legal name to Kelly Brianne.

But just like her hit song, Kelly Clarkson has managed to come out stronger. She won’t be returning to The Voice anytime soon, but her talk show will be taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ prime daytime slot . She’s also set to release the upcoming EP Kellyoke, which will feature covers of songs like “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish and “Queen of the Night” by Whitney Houston.