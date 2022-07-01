Kelly Clarkson Talks Sharing Her Honest Story After Divorce, And What’s Been The Hardest Thing To Navigate

Kelly Clarkson has had to fight through quite a few personal difficulties over the past couple of years. While she’s been riding high with a number of professional triumphs, particularly with The Kelly Clarkson show being a critical and audience hit, and Clarkson currently revamping the daytime talker in preparation for taking over the spot vacated by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this fall, her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was rife with challenges. Through it all, though, Clarkson has remained open with her fans , and she’s now talked about sharing her honest story after that breakup and what’s been the hardest thing to “navigate.”

What Did Kelly Clarkson Say About Telling Her Story After The Divorce?

It was a little over two years ago that Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock , and the many months since then have been filled with custody battles, prenup disputes, lawsuits over their joint business dealings, and lengthy fights over their Montana ranch . During this time, Clarkson has stayed pretty honest about what she’s been dealing with emotionally, but, as with anyone having a hard time, there’s plenty more she could tell. When chatting with The Chart Show (opens in new tab) podcast recently, Clarkson was asked about putting out new music, so she opened up about how she’s navigating how truthful to be, and noted:

It's been the hardest thing to navigate, I’ve never had this difficult of a project. It’s one of those things where, I’m a human and I’m going through something huge, obviously everybody knows — a big, huge divorce I went through. And it’s been two years, and not easy with kids, especially; that makes it a whole different dynamic...My outlet in general is just writing. I’ve always had a hard time communicating...I started writing to help me do that, so I have to be completely honest, but that’s a hard thing to navigate, right? ‘Cause it’s in the public eye and there’s other people involved. So, it’s like, ‘Man, I feel like I’m the vessel for this.’

I’m sure many of Clarkson’s fans would never guess that there was ever a time in the star’s life that she felt she couldn’t open up about what was bothering her, but it turns out that that was definitely the case when she was much younger, and was able to turn to writing to help her process things. While that’s great, and has certainly already given us many great songs from the multi-talented entertainer, in trying to write about her divorce, with so many other people involved (including her young children), it’s been hard for Clarkson to know what to share and what to hold back.

Clarkson also spoke about how important it can be to fight past some of that questioning when it comes to being totally candid in one’s songs, and said:

Even Happier Than Ever, Billie [Eilish]’s song, that song, I’m sure, means a whole heap of different things for her but [think of] the domino effect of her releasing it and how it affects so many other people. Because those are the songs where you’re really honest and you’re angry and you’re sad and you’re hurt, and all those things, that kind of equation makes for the best song. I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable releasing…[New music is] coming, I just gotta get my crap together. [Laughs]