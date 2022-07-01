Kelly Clarkson Talks Sharing Her Honest Story After Divorce, And What’s Been The Hardest Thing To Navigate
Kelly Clarkson continues to open up about her emotional divorce.
Kelly Clarkson has had to fight through quite a few personal difficulties over the past couple of years. While she’s been riding high with a number of professional triumphs, particularly with The Kelly Clarkson show being a critical and audience hit, and Clarkson currently revamping the daytime talker in preparation for taking over the spot vacated by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this fall, her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was rife with challenges. Through it all, though, Clarkson has remained open with her fans, and she’s now talked about sharing her honest story after that breakup and what’s been the hardest thing to “navigate.”
What Did Kelly Clarkson Say About Telling Her Story After The Divorce?
It was a little over two years ago that Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and the many months since then have been filled with custody battles, prenup disputes, lawsuits over their joint business dealings, and lengthy fights over their Montana ranch. During this time, Clarkson has stayed pretty honest about what she’s been dealing with emotionally, but, as with anyone having a hard time, there’s plenty more she could tell. When chatting with The Chart Show (opens in new tab) podcast recently, Clarkson was asked about putting out new music, so she opened up about how she’s navigating how truthful to be, and noted:
I’m sure many of Clarkson’s fans would never guess that there was ever a time in the star’s life that she felt she couldn’t open up about what was bothering her, but it turns out that that was definitely the case when she was much younger, and was able to turn to writing to help her process things. While that’s great, and has certainly already given us many great songs from the multi-talented entertainer, in trying to write about her divorce, with so many other people involved (including her young children), it’s been hard for Clarkson to know what to share and what to hold back.
Clarkson also spoke about how important it can be to fight past some of that questioning when it comes to being totally candid in one’s songs, and said:
Kelly Clarkson’s point seems to be that even when it’s really hard to dive into a deeply personal situation for a song, like the feelings one has after a divorce, it can still be a benefit, and not just for the songwriter but for everyone who listens to the tune, as well. With Clarkson’s divorce just recently being finalized, it’s going to take a while for her to get her "crap together” and figure out what she’s OK with telling us. I have a feeling that the new music will be well worth the wait, regardless of what Clarkson shares or keeps to herself.
