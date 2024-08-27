‘I’d Actually Back Away, Ma’am’: Kelly Clarkson Details Her Most Awkward Fan Interaction, And A Public Restroom Is Involved
Nobody needs 'a moment like this.'
It’s pretty common knowledge that it can be hard for celebrities to maintain their privacy. Starring in the best rom-coms or people’s favorite sitcoms, for instance, gives fans the impression that they know the actors, even if they’re only aware of the character or persona being portrayed. A recent viral video of Sabrina Carpenter proved that she can’t even walk down the street without being inundated with requests for selfies and autographs. Every actor, singer or performer of any kind has horror stories about fan interactions, and Kelly Clarkson’s involves a pretty invasive public restroom experience.
As a new season of the singer's talk show is set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, a clip was released from the August 27 episode that features Carol Burnett and Kristen Wiig. During the Q&A segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, an audience member inquired about the celebs' craziest fan encounters, and Kelly Clarkson came through with a doozy. The host said:
The “Since U Been Gone” singer was laughing — in hindsight, not at the time — because man, that is not just a bold move, it’s pretty rude. Talk about backing someone into a corner! I really have to wonder how much that woman told people when she relayed the story of getting Kelly Clarkson’s autograph.
After Kristen Wiig joked that Kelly Clarkson was at least in a position where she had a few free minutes to go ahead and put her signature down, the American Idol champion confirmed that she did, in fact, give the autograph. That just sounds like the most awkward situation ever.
Carol Burnett’s strangest fan interaction was pretty similar, as she recalled a little girl sticking her head underneath the stall to ask, “Are you Carol Burnett?” At least that was a child, Kelly Clarkson reasoned, but still. Yikes! Through the laughter, the Emmy-winning talk show host chastised fans, exclaiming:
Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett are not the only celebrities to have found themselves in less-than-desirable restroom situations over the years. Doctor Who’s David Tennant has spoken about being asked for his autograph while in the shower at the gym. That’s just unreasonable, because in addition to being a huge invasion of privacy, the autograph would get all wet.
The Boys actor Giancarlo Esposito told of an amusing but no-less-awkward situation, where he accidentally intimidated a fan in line for the airplane bathroom. Apparently they were just that scared of his Breaking Bad character Gus Fring (and I have to agree, I’d ALWAYS let Gus Fring cut in line for the bathroom).
I am sorry that Kelly Clarkson had to go through something as hilariously awkward as having paper and pen wordlessly slid under her bathroom stall while she was going No. 2, but I am not sorry about the laughs that her retelling gave me.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.