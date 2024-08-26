A TikToker Went Viral For Unwittingly Interviewing Sabrina Carpenter Live On The Street, And The Video Is Wild

There are few people hotter right now than Sabrina Carpenter, who just released her new album Short n’ Sweet, complete with a gory new music video with Jenna Ortega . The latest effort follows a year that’s seen her open for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour (even performing a surprise song with her), play Coachella and serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live . It’s certainly been a wild time, but even she probably didn’t expect this: A TikToker followed her with a camera — despite not knowing who Carpenter was — and got an impromptu interview. This viral video can’t be missed.

The TikToker JudiJupiter can be heard at the beginning of the now-viral video asking who Sabrina Carpenter is as they walk behind her down a street in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. She ends up doing a full-on, man-on-the-street interview with the “Espresso” singer, which you can see below:

Is that not the most bizarre thing you’ve ever seen? My first thought after watching this video was how gracious Sabrina Carpenter is in it, not just with the stranger who’s filming her but with every fan who approaches her for a selfie or autograph. She’s a better woman than I.

Sabrina Carpenter is just so charmingly awkward when asked to plug her album, giggling when JudiJupiter asks who the album Short n’ Sweet is by. The TikToker also asked her to give her Instagram handle, so we’ll have to see if Carpenter’s current 39.1 million following sees a bump. Fans in the comments jokingly thanked the influencer for sharing her platform with the singer, writing things like:

judi thank you for bringing awareness to this new artist – eboy

– eboy I’m sure because of you, she will be a huge success. So kind of you to share smaller artists 🥰 – Safire Soul

– Safire Soul This is amazing, a new underground artist! 😻 – bmma12345678

– bmma12345678 thank u for bringing awareness to my favorite indie artist sabrina carpenter – folkwh0re1989

All jokes aside, these man-on-the-street videos appear to be JudiJupiter’s thing — as she told Sabrina Carpenter — and her little slice-of-life interviews around NYC seem quite popular. I’m pretty sure Carpenter didn’t need any help promoting her career, but I have a feeling Judi might have found quite a few new fans from this viral video, with others commenting:

Judi your vibes are crazy I love it – frickmylife500

– frickmylife500 this is so wholesome – ohmyaudreyy

– ohmyaudreyy JUDITH lmaooo girl you are too funny and she is so sweet 💀💘💘💘💘 – charlies.favorite.angel

– charlies.favorite.angel judi this is my favorite tiktok i’ve seen in awhile thank you queen – kc

– kc girl TMZ better hire you – ohyesIdidgirlfriend

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet was released August 23, coincidentally the day that JudiJupiter was walking the streets of SoHo. She also used the opportunity to drop the project’s third single “Taste,” following the release of two chart-toppers “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” Check out the album now, as well as the iconic “Please Please Please” music video, which shows her handcuffing boyfriend Barry Keoghan .