Kelly Clarkson Sets The Record Straight After Facing Criticism For Her Comments On How The NFL Covered Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship

The hottest new celebrity couple in the stratosphere right now is undoubtedly Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. The Eras Tour singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been spending a ton of time together as of late. With any public coupling, there’s sure to be some outside commentary on the subject. After Kelly Clarkson recently talked about it on her talk show, she is now setting the record straight about her thoughts on the hot-button pop culture topic.

On Thursday, the American Idol winner had Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Whilst they spoke about Swift and Kelce’s last-minute SNL cameos on last weekend’s episode, she commented about the couple “taking over” football, and she has apparently gotten some flack for it. Check out what she posted Saturday afternoon after being criticized for her comments:

Once Kelly Clarkson spoke about the Kelce/Swift relationship on her show, outlets were quick to say the host was “slamming” and “bashing” the couple for becoming so central to NFL discourse as of late. Clarkson compared the recent game day broadcast to The Real Housewives, which had her asking “So what about the play?” as a football fan actually tuning in for the game. Check out the segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show:

It’s of course common for people not to read past headlines and jump to conclusions that perhaps Kelly Clarkson was not supportive of the singer and football player’s new love story. As Clarkson shared on Instagram, she is “pro romance,” if anything she was commenting on the NFL recently capitalizing on Kelce and Swift’s relationship during games where she’s honestly more interested in the plays than the “gossip.”

