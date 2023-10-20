Want To Be Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce For Halloween? The NFL Star Has Some Pointers For Creating The Perfect Costume

Ever since rumors dropped that Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce last month, a growing fascination for the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs football player has grown among the public. Between Swift cheering on Kelce during a recent NFL game and the couple unexpectedly making cameos on SNL , so many viral moments have happened between them and it's only been a few weeks. So of course, we expect the pair to be inspirations for Halloween costumes this year. Ahead of the holiday, the NFL star even shared his own tips on how to nail those couple fits.

During a Friday press conference (via Twitter ) ahead of Travis Kelce and the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the tight end was asked if he had tips for the many people planning to dress up as him and the pop star this Halloween. In his words:

The mustache is slowly starting to disappear man, but I'll tell you what, that 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit. I had it when I met Taylor for the first time. So, I guess just my mustache and then maybe, who knows man, what else? Oh, maybe a bracelet or something.

There you have it, those are the pointers for the man himself. Kelce’s tips come following reports that couples dressing up as Taylor Swift and the football player are about to be a hit at Halloween parties. As an analysis of Google search results released on Monday by Music Industry How To shared, “‘Taylor and Travis costume’” spiked 629 percent earlier this month. And of course videos like this have taken TikTok by storm:

The blossoming couple’s relationship began back in July when Travis Kelce attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City and tried to shoot his shot with her after the show. He revealed on his podcast a few weeks later that he was “disappointed” he didn’t get a chance to meet her and offer a personalized bracelet with his number on it. Taylor Swift then attended one of his football games, and the pair were seen walking out together after her surprise appearance. The pair’s outfits on that night will certainly be one inspiration for Halloween!

Swift then went to another one of Kelce’s games alongside some of her besties like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner. Right now the couple are spending more time together, and they have been seen out with one another on numerous occasions. Most recently, Kelce was pictured being a gentleman and holding his hand out for her as she exited a car rather than her security. It was also reported that Kelce just bought a new home to allow for the couple to have more privacy amid the media storm that is their relationship.