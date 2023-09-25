Taylor Swift Dropping An F-Bomb During Travis Kelce's NFL Game Is Just One Highlight Fans Are Celebrating

The sports world and pop music collided when rumors began surfacing that Taylor Swift was dating Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce. Following his brother Jason trying his best to dodge confirming or denying anything about their dating, Travis admitted he invited her to Arrowhead Stadium to watch a game. Everything felt speculative until Swift appeared in box seats to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and she dropped an f-bomb in support of her alleged new beau.

If Travis Kelce needed the Chiefs to look good to impress Taylor Swift, the team certainly did its job. The Chiefs absolutely crushed the Bears 41-10 today with Kelce getting a nice touchdown in addition to seven receptions for sixty-nine yards on the day. Of course, the touchdown is the most hyped part of it all, and Swift seemed to think so as well– as she seemed to drop an f-bomb in support of it:

The Fox broadcast commentary team tried not to give Taylor Swift and her alleged relationship with Travis Kelce too much attention, but it was obviously hard to overlook. Even sporting news sources like ESPN's SportsCenter had to jump in on the speculation, as many noticed that the singer was seated next to Kelce's mother, Donna, throughout the game:

The big lingering question, however, is whether or not Taylor Swift was already dating Travis Kelce or if they were meeting for the first time following her taking him up on the invitation to watch him play football. The more humorous scenario is definitely that Kelce only learned she was in the building when he was on the field and then just being shocked it all worked out for him:

There are often moments in sports that are seen as "bigger than the game," but I'm not sure those who say that expect one of those moments to be the world's biggest pop star showing up to watch a future hall-of-fame football player and former Saturday Night Live host at a game. It does seem like this is ultimately going to overshadow any talk about the actual victory by the Kansas City Chiefs, as head coach Andy Reid was already cracking jokes about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to the press:

For the record, this game marked Andy Reid becoming the fourth winningest NFL head coach of all time, and people were asking him about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. One can only imagine on how much longer this may go throughout the season, presuming that Swift and Kelce get more serious and she goes to more games. If that's the case, I have a feeling there's going to be some homework for the commentary team ahead of the next game:

Time will tell if this relationship will go all the way or be a quick three and out on the football field of life. (I don't know enough about Taylor Swift to make puns like other commentators have, so football is the best I can do in this situation.) In any case, all the best to Swift and Travis Kelce and whatever this relationship is!

NFL Sundays just got even more exciting with potential Taylor Swift sightings, though for those still not invested enough to watch sports, I'm sure relevant updates will make their way to the news regardless.