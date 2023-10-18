After Travis Kelce Helped Taylor Swift Out Of Her Car Instead Of Security, The Chiefs Star Broke Down The Viral Moment

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship seems to heat up, the two were seen out and about for a date night in New York City over the weekend. The duo went out for a nice dinner before attending the Season 49 premiere of SNL, making last-minute cameos during Pete Davidson’s episode , and attending the afterparty. During all of this, photos and videos of the two getting in and out of Swift’s vehicle went viral, specifically one where Kelce helped the pop star out of the car instead of her security. Now the Kansas City Chief tight end is opening up about the viral moment.

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, asked him if he got “push back” from Swift’s security for seemingly pushing them out of the way to help her during an episode of their podcast New Heights. The Chiefs tight end quickly noted that he didn’t push them, and broke down the moment, saying:

I didn’t push him, I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him he probably would have turned around and tased me.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Over the course of the weekend, the video of Travis Kelce helping Swift out of the car before the SNL afterparty went viral. Much like the clip of the NFL star speaking sweetly about the pop star during a press conference, fans are loving how seemingly chivalrous the football player has been. People are also very here for the photos and videos of the two holding hands in public, and many are latching on to every detail they can. So, when the video of him helping the “Anti-Hero” singer out of the vehicle dropped, it immediately flew across the internet.

The Philadelphia Eagle then teased his brother about the instance, saying that is something someone who actually pushed security would say. But, in all seriousness, Travis Kelce didn’t push them, and he said he just wanted to let security know that he was behind them, before helping Taylor Swift out of the car. He also complimented the pop star’s team, saying:

They’re great. They’re good people.

Following that, Jason Kelce continued to question his brother, asking if he felt the need to act as a security guard when he was with the "Cruel Summer" singer. To that, the two-time Super Bowl champion said:

I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense that I’m the man in the situation, I’m like protective. Yeah, for sure, you always kind of have that feeling or self-awareness I guess.

Travis Kelce also commented on the super viral photos from the weekend of him and Swift holding hands. He said:

They caught me with some weird hand-holding poses there. It was crazy.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

It truly was crazy!

This relationship comes at a real high point in both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s careers. Swift released her Eras Tour concert film days before their sighting in NYC, and it opened nationwide as part of the 2023 movie schedule the same weekend. Her next re-release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) also comes out on October 27, and her international tour starts back up next month. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and their season is off to a good start.

As this relationship continues to develop, more viral moments like this come up, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to kill it professionally, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.