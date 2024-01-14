After Kelly Clarkson Revealed That She Banned Instagram In Her House, Parental Organizations Are Weighing In
Every parent of young children has to make decisions about social media: Can the kids use it? At what age, and how often? The Internet is a wonderful tool, but everybody knows it can also be pretty toxic, and as a public figure, Kelly Clarkson has seen her share of criticism. That likely weighed into her decision to not let her two children, 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remington Alexander, use Instagram or other social media platforms in her house. It’s a pretty bold decision, and parental organizations are praising her for it.
What Kelly Clarkson Said About Her Kids’ Social Media Ban
The former coach of The Voice opened up about making decisions as a mother, and while she said she’s doing her best and figuring some things out as she goes, she’s pretty firm about her stance on her children not being on social media until they’re 18. Kelly Clarkson told People:
This past year was a rebuilding year for Kelly Clarkson and her brood, and she makes a good point that her children would be subject to a lot of opinions because of her presence on TV and in the headlines. The Kelly Clarkson Show host specified that the Instagram ban is in effect under her roof, as she co-parents Remy and River with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Leave it to the 9-year-old to try to find a loophole in the rules, too, because Clarkson said:
It’s good that she and Brandon Blackstock see eye to eye on the issue at this point, and Kelly Clarkson is also apparently willing to hear them out, should social media ever become something they feel they need for some reason.
What Parent Organizations Are Saying About Kelly Clarkson’s Move
Forbidding Instagram may not be the most popular decision in her kids' eyes, but Kelly Clarkson’s parenting is drawing praise from parenting organizations like MomCo International, who told TMZ:
Kelly Clarkson does have a pretty big platform with her talk show that holds a coveted afternoon time slot, so MomCo would seemingly be correct that the singer’s social media ban could embolden other parents to do the same. Another organization, the National Association for Child Development agreed, saying Clarkson’s decision is respectable and should be honored. Parents know their children better than anyone and are responsible for ensuring their online environment is safe and age-appropriate, according to the association.
This isn’t the first time the “Since U Been Gone” singer has drawn compliments for her parenting. Fans loved seeing her two little ones take the stage with her at her Vegas residency in August. Check your local listings to see when to tune in to The Kelly Clarkson Show for her thoughts on a whole spectrum of topics, and take a peek at our 2024 TV schedule to see what premieres are headed our way soon.
