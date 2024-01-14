After Kelly Clarkson Revealed That She Banned Instagram In Her House, Parental Organizations Are Weighing In

Every parent of young children has to make decisions about social media: Can the kids use it? At what age, and how often? The Internet is a wonderful tool, but everybody knows it can also be pretty toxic, and as a public figure, Kelly Clarkson has seen her share of criticism. That likely weighed into her decision to not let her two children, 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remington Alexander, use Instagram or other social media platforms in her house. It’s a pretty bold decision, and parental organizations are praising her for it.

What Kelly Clarkson Said About Her Kids’ Social Media Ban

The former coach of The Voice opened up about making decisions as a mother, and while she said she’s doing her best and figuring some things out as she goes, she’s pretty firm about her stance on her children not being on social media until they’re 18. Kelly Clarkson told People :

That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye. So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].

This past year was a rebuilding year for Kelly Clarkson and her brood, and she makes a good point that her children would be subject to a lot of opinions because of her presence on TV and in the headlines. The Kelly Clarkson Show host specified that the Instagram ban is in effect under her roof, as she co-parents Remy and River with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock . Leave it to the 9-year-old to try to find a loophole in the rules, too, because Clarkson said:

My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either. I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.

It’s good that she and Brandon Blackstock see eye to eye on the issue at this point, and Kelly Clarkson is also apparently willing to hear them out, should social media ever become something they feel they need for some reason.

What Parent Organizations Are Saying About Kelly Clarkson’s Move

Forbidding Instagram may not be the most popular decision in her kids' eyes, but Kelly Clarkson’s parenting is drawing praise from parenting organizations like MomCo International, who told TMZ :

We love that Kelly is making this bold decision for her kids and hope it helps parents normalize letting kids be kids without the added pressure of a digital life while they are still learning how to navigate life in 3-D.

Kelly Clarkson does have a pretty big platform with her talk show that holds a coveted afternoon time slot, so MomCo would seemingly be correct that the singer’s social media ban could embolden other parents to do the same. Another organization, the National Association for Child Development agreed, saying Clarkson’s decision is respectable and should be honored. Parents know their children better than anyone and are responsible for ensuring their online environment is safe and age-appropriate, according to the association.