Kelly Ripa's Been Mysteriously Missing From Live! Now An Insider Has Spoken Out

Live! with Kelly and Mark has seemingly been progressing quite well since former co-host Ryan Seacrest departed the talk show earlier this year. His colleague, Kelly Ripa , and new on-air partner Mark Consuelos are proving they have great chemistry. Though that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since they’re also married. While viewers seem to be taken with the couple’s dynamic, some have been concerned as of late due to Ripa’s absences. On that note, an insider is shedding light on why the veteran media personality hasn’t been present.

A number of capable entertainment talents have been filling in for the 52-year-old talk show host since she’s been out. And while those tapings seemed to go well, one can understand why one would be curious about her status. It sounds like fans shouldn’t be fretting, at this point, however. The previously mentioned source spoke to In Touch Weekly and claimed there’s a very simple explanation as to why the star hasn’t be on the air:

There’s nothing to worry about — Kelly has no intention of going anywhere. She loves her job, and she left the show in good hands. Mark did great without her, and Anderson and Maria were fab. Sometimes Kelly just needs a break.

Most would probably agree that Kelly Ripa is one of the hardest-working celebrities in show business. So while the insider’s comments can’t be 100% confirmed at this time, the notion of Ripa simply wanting a break does track. Admittedly though, whenever she’s not on Live!, it does somewhat feel like the show is missing a bit of a spark. Sure, recent guest hosts Anderson Cooper and Maria Menounos did admirable jobs while holding down her post. Yet Ripa just gives off a special kind of vibe that’s endeared her to audiences for years.

There has been reason to ponder her future on the syndicated chat show in recent months, though. This past summer has seen her make remarks about possibly exiting the program and, while they were seemingly made in jest, her subsequent absences seemed to fan the flames of speculation. Even in April, she talked about her potential retirement, saying it’s her “favorite topic of discussion.” She’s also had other hosting gigs, like on the game show Generation Gap (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ).

It would be surprising if Kelly Ripa did choose to leave the show by the end of this year, especially considering the program lost one of its hosts just several months ago. Ryan Seacrest allegedly chose to leave Live! because of his other professional obligations. (He’s also since been tapped to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement in 2024.) Seacrest and Ripa seemed to have a good rapport, seemingly forming a family-like bond. A testament to that relationship is that Ripa shared a candidly “inelegant” message with him when they took to the stage together one last time.

Of course, chances are Kelly Ripa will eventually move on at some point though, based on what the insider said, that time may not arrive anytime soon. One hopes that in the meantime, though, she gets the break she reportedly desires. And with that, she’ll be able to return to the show fresh and ready to go.

Live! with Kelly and Mark airs in syndication, so check your local listings.