Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Reveals Their Family's Alleged Extravagant Spending In The Midst Of Their Divorce
So many dollar signs...
Ever wonder what a massive movie and TV star like Kevin Costner’s income and spending looks like? Under the unfortunate circumstances of the Yellowstone actor’s pending divorce with Christine Baumgartner, the Costner family’s income and extravagant spending has allegedly become public record, and those are a lot of dollar signs!
Early last month, Christine Baumgartner filed divorce papers after being Kevin Costner’s wife for the last 18 years. The couple have three children together: Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and 16-year-old Cayden. Recent reports have hinted at drama between the Dances With Wolves filmmaker and his partner, who is a model and designer, including Baumgartner reportedly refusing to move out until her financial demands are met.
Per a recent filing to the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara (via Daily Mail), Costner’s 2022 spending has apparently been disclosed. Check out some of the high-ticket costs along with his alleged total income for last year:
Kevin Costner's Top 2022 Expenses:
- Aspen House Costs: $1,964,294.95
- Beach House Costs: $$1,178,147.16
- Gifts: $830,504.51
- Beach Club Costs: $288,381.24
- Household Help: $84,040.78
- Children Education: $78,780
- Charitable Contributions: $36,465
- Golf & Club Dues: $34,434.90
- Boat Expenses: $25,806.45
- Spa Service: $21,807.67
- Personal Trainer: $12,851.58
*not the complete list
Total 2022 Expenses: $11,921,544
Total 2022 Income: $19,517,064
Baumgartner has divulged the financial information of her husband as she seeks to receive $248,000 a month in child support from Kevin Costner. According to the designer, the amount she is hoping for would be “less than” the amount needed to maintain their three kids’ current lifestyle of $332,264 per month, which has been calculated to be 60 percent of what their spending goes to. Costner reportedly earns $1.5 million every month on average, so while her proposal certainly is a lot of money, it’s allegedly only a small percent of how much cash comes in on a monthly basis.
The pair are said to have agreed to a 50/50 custody agreement amid the divorce that reportedly left Costner “very surprised” and “disappointed” when the original filing was made. However, Baumgartner believes she will be with their children at least 60 percent of the time considering her ex’s travel schedule. His work on Yellowstone has not been completed just yet, and he has been in production on his ambitious western film series, Horizon. (Yellowstone is currently available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.)
Baumgartner recently alleged that the Oscar winner actually told their three children about their divorce over a 10-minute Zoom meeting without her present, as he was away and filming on location despite the fact that she had asked if they could break the news in person together. We’ll keep you updated on Kevin Costner’s divorce proceedings as more information becomes available, and whether there are any updates on finances.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
