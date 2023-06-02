Kevin Costner Shares Some Love For His Longtime Fans With A Throwback Pic, But Of Course The First Comment Is About Yellowstone

Yellowstone fans love tuning into the drama of the Paramount Network’s neo-Western, watching the Duttons stop at nothing to protect their family and their ranch. That drama, however, has moved behind the scenes, and rumors of friction between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan ultimately led to the announcement that Yellowstone will come to an end after the final episodes of Season 5 air in November. Costner tried to take a step back from the brouhaha, recently sharing a throwback photo of himself, but at least one fan wasn’t having it, putting the John Dutton portrayer on blast in the comments.

Kevin Costner has been the center of plenty of rumors regarding the cowboy series, including how the show might have been involved in his wife’s decision to file for divorce . But despite turbulent times, the actor had only words of gratitude for his supporters over the years in a photo posted to his Instagram:

A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) A photo posted by on

The actor has had a storied career of films that include Field of Dreams, Dances with Wolves, The Bodyguard and so many more, so it’s easy to see why Kevin Costner would enjoy reflecting on his past projects. However, some weren’t so forgiving of present times, with Instagram user godyourestupid_2.0 commenting:

What the fuck is your deal with Yellowstone tho?

This sounds like a fan of the Montana family saga who is pretty bitter over having to wait longer than expected for the rest of Season 5, but a real Yellowstone fan would know that this kind of disrespect toward John Dutton is likely to earn him an ass-whooping from Rip, if not a ticket to the train station.

Mutterings of scheduling drama behind the scenes raged following the midseason finale of Yellowstone Season 5, in addition to rumors that Kevin Costner was already looking ahead to his upcoming project Horizon . Early in May it was reported that the Dutton patriarch would exit the show following the end of the season, with the series’ cancellation news following shortly after.

This was tough news for fans, to be sure, but others didn’t carry that disappointment to the comments of Kevin Costner’s throwback pic. Many reciprocated the actor’s appreciation, complimenting not only the photo but Costner’s history in Hollywood, as well as what’s to come. Other comments included:

Love love love! 😍😍. The Best 👏👏❤️❤️ – luciene.souza.73744801

WOW 😍 great picture. 💖 Loved the ride since the beginning. Looking forward to more. – barbguy1

Wow ! Thank u for sharing 😍 I love your movies and series . My respects . – sandiao7

I am so glad you are taking this ride. Thank you so much for sharing it with all of us. God Bless You And Keep You Strong And Determined To Follow Your Dreams! – dynamicdaylady

It ain't over yet, thank you for being such a great actor & making films enjoyable for us all to watch. Sending you oodles of love with best wishes from the UK! ❤ – and_5475

❤️Looking forward to what's next on the Horizon😉 – realclassicbookfilm