Kick Off Your Weekend Right With Michael Che’s Flipping Funny Response To All The Haters After His 2025 Emmys Win

Saturday Night Live is coming off its milestone 50th anniversary season, and it took home several awards at the 2025 Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for SNL50: The Anniversary Special during the main show over the weekend. To celebrate, longtime Weekend Update anchor Michael Che had a flipping funny response to the haters after the win, and it’s just the right thing to kick off the weekend.

Of course, not everyone is going to be happy with Emmy wins, as some people were definitely snubbed, but these shows, actors, producers, writers, and directors won for a reason. This includes Che, who, as part of the producing and writing team for SNL50, came out on top. He took to his Instagram to address the hate in his DMs and wanted to make it clear that winning “one stupid trophy” isn’t enough to change him or make him forget where he came. That is, unless he had more than one, which is exactly what he hilariously pointed out:

Che personally won two of the Emmys for SNL50, as he’s part of the producing team and won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and part of the writing team, winning for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. He’s been nominated for 11 Emmys over the years for his work on SNL, but these two Emmys mark his first time winning, so it makes sense that Che wanted to address the haters and prove once and for all that winning won’t go to his head. But that might be different since he has two trophies instead of one.

The Emmy wins come after it was confirmed that Che and Colin Jost will still be part of the cast for Season 51 and returning as Weekend Update anchors. They continue their tenures as the longest-running Update anchors on SNL. And when it came to SNL50, Weekend Update certainly put into perspective how many anchors there have been as former anchors Seth Meyers and Bill Murray came back to the desk. It seems like Che is milking his time at SNL for all it’s worth, and I can’t say I blame him.

Meanwhile, SNL’s 51st season has announced hosts and musical guests for the first three episodes, with Bad Bunny kicking things off as host on October 4, while Doja Cat will be the musical guest. The series will be celebrating its actual 50th anniversary the following week with SNL alum Amy Poehler hosting and Role Model as the musical guest. Sabrina Carpenter is pulling double duty on October 18 as host and musical guest, so that should be as entertaining as ever.

It will also be entertaining to see if Che brings up the Emmy wins during the season premiere, but you never know what could happen during Weekend Update. At the very least, he finally won after being nominated 11 times, and it’s clear that it’s not going to his head. Or is it?