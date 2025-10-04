‘You Look Like You Got A DUI.’ Seth Meyers Was Absolutely Roasted By Chloe Fineman When They Both Showed Off Their SNL IDs

We’re in the thick of fall TV on the 2025 TV schedule , and you know what that means: Saturday Night Live is back. The show is returning for its 51st season, and you can expect to see both new and old faces, including Chloe Fineman. So, to celebrate the show’s return, she posted a clip of her and Seth Meyers discussing their NBC IDs, and she absolutely roasted the former SNL cast member.

Throwing it back to a Late Night with Seth Meyers interview from about a year ago, Fineman took to Instagram to post a clip of her and the host discussing their first days working for NBC Universal to celebrate SNL's return. This conversation mostly centered around their IDs and how young, scared and drunk (?) they looked in them:

A post shared by Chloe Fineman (@chloeiscrazy) A photo posted by on

Boom! Roasted! Now, let's break this hilarious conversation down.

First of all, it’s worth noting that both Fineman and Meyers have worked at NBC for quite some time.

The Summer of 69 actress started doing comedy in her late 20s , and she joined the show in Season 45 back in 2019. She’s been there ever since, with Season 51 marking her seventh season on the show. So, she’s a seasoned veteran now; however, as she said, on her first day at 30 Rock, she was terrified, explaining:

This is the face of fear. You can close in…Like every bug-eyed and the most clenched face.

I imagine Season 51’s new cast members – Veronika Slowikowska, Kam Patterson, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan and Ben Marshall – were also a bit scared and maybe intimidated walking into 30 Rock for the first time. I know I would be. However, I bet they were welcomed with open arms as the wild train that is SNL set off for another season.

Now, four of the aforementioned new SNL 51 cast members are brand new, Marshall is a new addition to the cast but was a writer and part of Please Don’t Destroy before, and Fineman has been there for the better part of the 2020s. Seth Meyers has been at NBC a lot longer.

He joined SNL in 2004 during Season 30, and stuck around until Season 44. Immediately after that, in 2014, he started hosting Late Night, and he’s on his eleventh season of that show. That’s all to say, he’s worked for NBCUniversal for 21 years. To further contextualize that, he’s 51 right now, and was about 30 when his photo was taken.

Fineman roasted him for his old ID, too, and it was hilarious. Here’s their back and forth:

Seth Meyers : Mine is like a gentleman, first of all, look how beat up mine is. That’s a guy…

: Mine is like a gentleman, first of all, look how beat up mine is. That’s a guy… Chloe Fineman : You look like you got a DUI.

: You look like you got a DUI. Seth Meyers: I do. I look like I got a DUI.

I’m laughing so hard, and I can’t help but notice that Meyers does look quite different now. And that tracks, because as the host said, he was half the age he is now when that photo was taken:

By the way, when you have one of yourself – like, this is almost half the age I am now – it swipes, you know, the picture comes up, and the security guards are like ‘Take a new picture.’

Fineman went on to ask if that’s even possible, and Meyers said he thought it was. However, she said she’s lost her ID many times, and they’ve never let her redo the picture. The former Weekend Update host said that’s for the best, though, joking that “you have to remember where you came from.”

Chloe Fineman Talks Snorting Milk Powder for Megalopolis and Returning to SNL - YouTube Watch On

That’s hilarious! And as someone with some tragic ID photos that I’m stuck with for years, I totally get all of this. However, as Meyers said, having a bad image is kind of like a rite of passage.