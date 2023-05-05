King Charles Is Set To Host A Coronation Bash. So Naturally, Someone Mowed A Giant Penis On The Lawn

This weekend boasts a very special day for royal watchers, as May 6 is the day that King Charles III will officially be crowned at his coronation. A lot has been said in the months leading up to this event about who in the royal family will be on the sidelines for it or not, but it seems like someone (or, more likely, a group of someones) thought it was much more important to have a bit of fun with the quickly approaching event, as the site of a coronation bash has now had a giant penis mowed into the lawn.

Where Was A Giant Penis Mowed Into The Lawn Of A Coronation Party Site?

If you have been too occupied by thoughts of how much time Prince Harry will spend at his father’s coronation to pay attention to other details about the event, know that while Saturday’s official service is the main attraction, it’s far from the only thing happening over the next few days to celebrate. There will be parties all across the U.K., and one has been planned at a historic site in Bath, England, known as the Royal Crescent.

Well, according to the New York Post (via SWNS ) residents who live in the area got quite a surprise on Thursday morning, when they woke up to find that a massive penis had been mowed into the large, generally immaculately manicured, lawn outside of their homes. Take a look at a photo of it, courtesy of Daily Loud on Twitter:

Giant penis mowed into lawn at King Charles coronation party location. pic.twitter.com/pt4Lrj7FN9May 5, 2023 See more

OK, then. I’m going to guess right now that many of the good people of Bath (especially anyone who played a part in organizing the city’s upcoming coronation festivities) are less than enthused with this development. But, I gotta say, I have to commend the simplicity of the design and thoroughness of this prank. I mean, it’s sort of centered on the field, most of the lines are perfectly straight, and it’s pretty symmetrical overall. Did these jokers enlist the help of some sort of artist whose main tools are grass and a mower to get this planned and executed so cleanly? I have so many questions!

At any rate, right now we don’t know right now if police are investigating, though I suspect many would consider this an act of vandalism worthy of having the police look into it. If you think you recognize the area, though, you probably do, as the location, which was finished in 1774, has been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the years, including one of the very first scenes of Bridgerton (when Daphne arrives to be presented to Queen Charlotte).

Everyone will have their eyes on many of the events going down this weekend, especially, of course, the ceremony itself. We found out several weeks ago that Prince Harry (whose relationship with his family has been strained for quite some time, and is rumored to be worse since the many wild revelations and allegations of his Spare memoir were revealed) would be attending the coronation without Meghan Markle , and folks will be paying a lot of attention to how Harry interacts with his fellow royals while there.

There’s no word on how those at the Royal Crescent plan to take care of their lawn penis problem before their coronation party, but I bet a lot of people will be paying attention to that, as well.