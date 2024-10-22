Kristin Cavallari Reveals Hollywood Conspiracy About Kanye West And Britney Spears She 'Wholeheartedly Believes,' And My Jaw Is Still On The Floor

Everybody loves a good conspiracy theory, right? It can be fun to indulge in wild stories about the moon landing or think up crazy theories about our favorite movie characters . If nothing else, it’s a way for us to try to inject some kind of order into everything we face in this world. Kristin Cavallari has no trouble admitting that she loves her some conspiracies, and she spoke candidly on her podcast about one that she “wholeheartedly believes” involving Kanye West and Britney Spears.

My jaw was on the floor when I heard Kristin Cavallari and her friend Justin Anderson on her Let’s Be Honest podcast discussing the possibility of clones in Hollywood, because I had not dived into this particular rabbit hole. Wow, people really believe this one! The reality TV villain from Laguna Beach and The Hills described herself as “the biggest conspiracy theorist on the planet” before jumping into her spiel about Ye not being who we think he is. She said:

I believe everything. Do you want to know my favorite? I believe this, you guys. I wholeheartedly believe what I’m about to say: I think there are clones, OK? And I think Kanye is a clone. And I’m gonna tell you why. Remember, he was really talking a lot. He was really saying too much. The cabal didn’t like that, you know? The illuminati, the cabal, they did not like how much he was saying. He was calling a lot of people out.

I certainly remember a time when Kanye West was constantly in the news for controversial behavior and making several antisemitic statements, to the point where he lost over a billion dollars in business deals. Then things seemed to quiet down, and Kristin Cavallari recalled something Ye allegedly said, continuing:

And he said, ‘If I go away and I come back and I look different, that is not me.’ What the fuck happened? He was gone. He gone! Remember, he fell off the face of the Earth for a little while. … Look at him. Compare old photos of him. It’s not the same fucking person. It’s not. He didn’t just gain weight.

Indeed there are plenty of TikToks and social media posts out there dedicated to proving that Kanye West looks different now than he used to, but that’s not where the conspiracies end, my friends. Kristin Cavallari is convinced that the Instagram-dancing, memoir-penning pop star Britney Spears is not the same singer we bopped along with 25 years ago. The Hills star said:

That’s not Britney Spears. I’m sorry it’s not Britney Spears. Go look at photos! That’s not Britney Spears.

Kristin Cavallari said she believes these things “with every ounce of my body,” guessing that those closest to these celebs won’t or can’t come forward because they’d be killed.

Conspiracy theories involving famous people have been around forever — just take The Beatles’ “Paul is dead” stories — and while there are often rational explanations for celebrities’ change in appearances or demeanor, it’s also sometimes fun to think outside the box.