Kristin Cavallari Reveals Hollywood Conspiracy About Kanye West And Britney Spears She 'Wholeheartedly Believes,' And My Jaw Is Still On The Floor
The truth is out there.
Everybody loves a good conspiracy theory, right? It can be fun to indulge in wild stories about the moon landing or think up crazy theories about our favorite movie characters. If nothing else, it’s a way for us to try to inject some kind of order into everything we face in this world. Kristin Cavallari has no trouble admitting that she loves her some conspiracies, and she spoke candidly on her podcast about one that she “wholeheartedly believes” involving Kanye West and Britney Spears.
My jaw was on the floor when I heard Kristin Cavallari and her friend Justin Anderson on her Let’s Be Honest podcast discussing the possibility of clones in Hollywood, because I had not dived into this particular rabbit hole. Wow, people really believe this one! The reality TV villain from Laguna Beach and The Hills described herself as “the biggest conspiracy theorist on the planet” before jumping into her spiel about Ye not being who we think he is. She said:
I certainly remember a time when Kanye West was constantly in the news for controversial behavior and making several antisemitic statements, to the point where he lost over a billion dollars in business deals. Then things seemed to quiet down, and Kristin Cavallari recalled something Ye allegedly said, continuing:
Indeed there are plenty of TikToks and social media posts out there dedicated to proving that Kanye West looks different now than he used to, but that’s not where the conspiracies end, my friends. Kristin Cavallari is convinced that the Instagram-dancing, memoir-penning pop star Britney Spears is not the same singer we bopped along with 25 years ago. The Hills star said:
Kristin Cavallari said she believes these things “with every ounce of my body,” guessing that those closest to these celebs won’t or can’t come forward because they’d be killed.
Conspiracy theories involving famous people have been around forever — just take The Beatles’ “Paul is dead” stories — and while there are often rational explanations for celebrities’ change in appearances or demeanor, it’s also sometimes fun to think outside the box.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.