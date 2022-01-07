Kung Fu Season 2: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The CW Series

There are a lot of great shows on The CW (that aren’t part of the expansive Arrowverse), and the hard-hitting martial arts action series Kung Fu is the near the top of that list. The series, which follows Chinese-American Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) as she goes from college dropout to world-saving vigilante, debuted in 2021 and quickly became a hit with critics and fans alike. That being said, it came to the surprise of absolutely no one when the show (an adaptation of the 1970s series of the same name) was given the greenlight for a second set of adventures before the first season even wrapped.

If this is the first you are hearing of Kung Fu Season 2, no worries, because we have compiled a quick yet comprehensive list of information about the show's return, including its premiere date, cast, and some hints as to where things are headed…

Kung Fu Season 2 Premieres March 9, 2022 On The CW

There isn’t much time before Nicky Shen is back on the small screen to deal with the fallout of the decisions she made upon returning to San Francisco to take on crime (and save the world) in Kung Fu Season 1. The CW has announced that the show’s second season will premiere at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 9, meaning it will immediately follow the latest episode of The Flash Season 8 each week (which is, admittedly, a nice spot to be).

The CW hasn’t revealed how many episodes will make up Kung Fu Season 2, but be on the lookout for more information in the coming weeks.

The Kung Fu Season 2 Cast Includes Olivia Liang And Eddie Liu

No surprise here, but Olivia Liang will be back in action as Nicky Shen when Kung Fu Season 2 kicks off in March. Appearing alongside her once again will be Eddie Liu, Liang’s on-screen love interest and partner-in-crime who has found a way to make up for his dark past by helping Shen in her crusade of justice in the “City by the Bay.” The stars were confirmed to be reprising their roles in the upcoming season on Twitter shortly after they started filming (more on that later).

There hasn’t been any official word on many of the other returning heroes or Nicky Shen’s complicated family at this time, but expect to hear more as we get closer to the Kung Fu Season 2 premiere.

Yvonne Chapman, Who Plays Zhilan, Will Have A More Prominent Role On Kung Fu Season 2

One member of the Kung Fu cast will be getting more time to shine when Season 2 starts up. In August 2021, Deadline announced that Yvonne Chapman, who plays the cut-throat assassin Zhilan, will be a series regular moving forward. Hopefully, this means Zhilan’s history with Nicky Shen will be further explored, and maybe we’ll get to solve the mystery of her identity and motivations. And, following the epic showdown between the two in the Kung Fu Season 1 finale, it doesn’t look like either have seen the last of their bitter rival.

Kung Fu Season 2 Will Be Set In The Present More Than The First Season

During its first season, Kung Fu jumped around a lot between the past and present with flashbacks and other stories, a tactic that ended up working out because it helped the audience better understand Nicky Shen’s past and motivations while also moving the story forward. But, now that the show’s hero has been established and her connections with the characters and their past has been established, the series will be set in the present more than the first time around, as co-showrunner Robert Berens told Nerds of Color:

So, where the first season really deals with a lot of the fallout of events that preceded the pilot, our intention in season two is to really build present tense drama inside Nicky’s life as we know it and as the audience has experienced it over the course of the first season.

Earlier in the interview, Robert Berens admitted that the Kung Fu Season 1 finale was the show’s way of re-anchoring the series in the present, which should be where the action is headed moving forward.

Kung Fu Season 2 Will Dig Into San Francisco As A Character More Than Before

A large part of Kung Fu Season 1 took place in San Francisco, especially with Nicky Shen coming into her own as a vigilante to protect her hometown from the forces of evil. And, with the closing of the first chapter showing Russell Tan (Kee Chan) gaining more control of the city, we can expect to see San Francisco developed a lot more as a character, as co-showrunner Robert Berens told Deadline:

We started to build up San Francisco a little bit in Season 1, but we now have the chance to really dig into our show’s version of San Francisco, and to dig into San Francisco’s history. I think having this antagonist who has roots in the city and is exercising power in an institutional way is exciting to use and opens up new kinds of stories.

With the big focus on San Francisco, the show will also explore the city as a character more so than before, bringing its issues into play throughout the series.

Production On Kung Fu Season 2 Kicked Off In September 2021

The CW announced that Kung Fu would be coming back for a second season in a May 2021 announcement, and four months lather, cameras started rolling on the next set of adventures featuring Nicky Shen, meaning little to no time was wasted getting the ball rolling. Shooting officially kicked off in September of that year, which star Olivia Liang revealed in a rather cheeky way, as seen on her official Twitter account.

No word was given at the time as to how long the shoot would last or how many episodes will make the final cut, but we’ll surely know more soon.

While we wait for the arrival of Kung Fu Season 2, now is the perfect time to take a look at all the other other new and returning shows on the 2022 TV schedule.