Avatar’s Zoë Saldaña And Fallout’s Ella Purnell Just Rocked The Same Dress On The Red Carpet, With One Key Difference

Generally speaking, it’s considered a fashion faux pas to sport the same outfit as someone else, and when dealing with red carpet rules, one certainly does not want such an offense to occur. However, Avatar: Fire and Ash star Zoë Saldaña and Fallout lead Ella Purnell managed to, ahem, skirt the issue a bit at their recent premieres. Not only were they attending different all-star spectaculars on the same night, but their twin-adjacent gowns actually diverged from one another in a big way.

What Incredibly Similar Dresses Did Zoë Saldaña And Ella Purnell Wear On Their Respective Red Carpets?

Red carpet dressing seems to be a bit of a minefield. Not only will potentially billions of people have opinions about what you wear and how you look in it, but there’s always the possibility of stepping out in something that’s identical or nearly so to what someone else is sporting. Well, thanks to the 2025 movie schedule and our 2025 TV premieres, Ella Purnell and Zoë Saldaña just delivered on the latter.

December 8 saw both ladies hit the carpet for big events: Saldaña attended the Chinese premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash (which is already being called “visually superb”), while Purnell was at the Los Angeles premiere of Fallout Season 2. Let’s take a look at the Guardians of the Galaxy star first, shall we?

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images))

As you can see, the Oscar winner is wearing a long, lacy, lingerie-esque dress that adds a little something extra to her hips, a la those gowns in the 1700s that must have made it impossible for women to walk normally without knocking knick knacks off of shelves. The silhouette is nearly identical to the one worn by Purnell. She once said she loves complex characters, and it appears that she feels the same about her dresses sometimes, because even with the obvious similarities, her look has a bit more going on in some aspects, while taking away some others:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage))

Red Carpet Fashion Awards had the deets on each dress, and it turns out that both women are wearing gowns from Erdem’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which is why they’re nearly the same dress. But, we can plainly see that the star of Yellowjackets and much more chose a minidress from the collection, and along with hers having hanging sleeves, quite a few flowing ties and different embroidery. It makes it a lot easier to pick these two out of a lineup.

To be blunt, while both of the ladies look lovely, neither dress is something that a mere mortal could get away with, right? You’d have to be one of those unicorn, always-looks-good-in-everything types to pull off an outfit that purposely widens the hips, not to mention those hanging sleeves or the inherent difficulty that many of us have when it comes to wearing a strapless dress and not having whatever we’re using to support the boobage simply slide down our ribcage within minutes of putting it on.

This, I suppose, is why some folks just get red carpet dressing. Kudos to both of them!