Zendaya And Robert Pattinson’s The Drama Trailer Shows Off Wild Pre-Marital Conflicts, And I’m Already Stressed

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are amongst the busiest stars in Hollywood, and their latest film has not been unveiled in its full (and stressful) glory. The two A-listers are set to headline The Drama, an upcoming film from A24. Up to this point, the movie had only been teased, but the first trailer has now officially been released. Based on the footage, this is a story about pre-marital jitters and how a couple is forced to deal with such issues. What I really wasn’t expecting, though, was to feel so stressed out after watching this teaser.

The Drama centers around young couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson) who are set to walk down the aisle. However, ahead of their big day the pair face some personal conflicts, which are sparked when one partner learns some dangerous secrets about the other. The manifestation of said situation seems to be pure chaos and awkwardness as teased in the video above. From that cringey pre-wedding interview to the actual big day, which sees Charlie with a bloodied face, this is going to be wild.

More than a few scenes stand out from this teaser, including the awkwardly tense photoshoot that Charlie and Emma take part in. The mere sight of Charlie trying to muster up a smile as the photographer attempts to direct him is downright cringeworthy. Even the brief shot of Emma stopping in the middle of the street as a car heads her way makes me worried. What also piques my interest are the brief glimpses of the actual wedding, which could be a wild affair in and of itself.

Please don’t misunderstand me when I call this new film from writer/director Kristoffer Borgli (whose last film was the acclaimed Dream Scenario) stressful or cringey. I mean all of that in the best way possible, as I’m indeed a fan of psychological cinema and anxiety-inducing films. At first glance, Borgli appears to be offering a case study of the potential breakdown of a romance, though I, of course, can’t say for sure that Emma and Charlie won’t end up tying the knot. In any case, I’m ready to check this film out, and I’m not alone.

The first true piece of marketing for Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s film was released earlier this week, as she dropped a poster that looked like a candid photo of the lead characters. On Instagram, admirers took to the comments section of her post and practically swooned over the sight of the two lead actors playing a couple. Funny enough, The Drama won’t be the only entry from the 2026 movie schedule to feature both Zendaya and Pattinson.

Also, in 2026, both of the aforementioned actors will appear in the big-screen adaptation of The Odyssey, which is Christopher Nolan’s latest film. Not only that, but both stars will also appear in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, which recently wrapped filming.

So are Zendaya and Robert Pattinson now a package deal, or what? I can’t answer that question with complete certainty, but what I can say is that I’m excited to see what kind of drama (sorry, I had to do it) they get wrapped up in during the events of Kristoffer Borgli’s upcoming movie. Part of me thinks that after I see the film, I’ll have a somewhat different perspective on weddings and what typically precedes them.

The Drama opens in theaters on April 3, 2026. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie schedule to learn about some other great titles that are still set to be released before the end of the year.