Nikki Glaser’s Monologue Sparked Some Backlash, But She Still Called Starring On SNL ‘A Dream’

Saturday Night Live welcomed yet another celebrity host to Studio 8H this past weekend amid the 2025 TV schedule, with comedian Nikki Glaser taking on the gig. Before Glaser took part in various sketches, she performed a stand-up set for her monologue. The comic’s jokes have since garnered backlash, as she touched on topics like human trafficking and sexual assault. At the same time, though, Glaser herself is also sharing glowing thoughts about her time working on the storied late-night show.

What Did Nikki Glaser Say During Her SNL Monologue?

Early on in her set, Glaser drew laughs when she gushed about being in New York, which she referred to as the “original island” of late businessman and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Later in the monologue (which is on YouTube), Glaser discussed sex-trafficking more directly when she talked about going to the nail salon with a friend. She quipped that “You can’t talk to the woman doing your nails because … slavery? I don’t know! She seems stuck and sad.” Glaser also joked that she’d been “obsessed with slavery recently.”

Glaser also said that in a public women’s restroom, “there’s always a poster on the back of the stall that’s asking you if you’re being trafficked.” She then counterbalanced that with men’s restrooms, saying, their posters probably read, “Want a slave? Text Traffick to 69-69.” From there the Golden Globes host also said the Gen Z friends she “bought” also fear getting trafficked whereas in her 20s, Glaser “feared good, old-fashioned rape” and that her peers didn’t view assault as “anything more than a ‘temp job’ on a frat house futon.”

Not only was the aforementioned subject matter met with backlash but so was a story about Nikki Glaser’s 4-year-old nephew apparently wanting to shower with her. Since the show aired, various viewers have taken to X to share their issues with the Trainwreck alum’s takes on human trafficking and pedophilia. In spite of all that, it seems the comedian still has a positive take on her experience at SNL.

Nikki Glaser Shared A Message About Her Time At Saturday Night Live

Sometime after her turn at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Nikki Glaser took to her Instagram story to sum up her experience. As she explained, her time at the late-night TV institution was “a dream.” Check out the post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

As of this writing, Glaser hasn’t formally acknowledged the backlash she’s faced over her monologue. If she chooses to chime in, it won’t be the first time she’ll have addressed her brand of comedy. Glaser previously received blowback for jokes she told during The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024. She’s also addressed her reported “reputation for being mean,” using some of her jokes from this year’s Golden Globes as proof that that’s not the case. (Glaser also cut some jokes from that awards show address as well.)

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Sign up for Peacock TV to get in on sweet Saturday Night Live content. The service costs as little as $7.99 a month, and customers can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams. That also includes the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The next time Nikki Glaser gives a monologue during a major TV production will be during the 2026 edition of the aforementioned award show. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of remarks she’ll share at that point. In the meantime, fans may want to keep their ears open in case Glaser opens up a bit more about her SNL experience.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saturday Night Live’s next host will be Glen Powell, while Olivia Dean will serve as musical guest. The episode airs on November 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET and, in the meantime, fans can stream SNL’s latest episode using a Peacock subscription.