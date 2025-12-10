The Flip Off's Stars Have Been Teasing A New Partner For Christina Haack, But I'm Thinking They're Purposely Throwing Fans Off

Despite a couple of surprising cancellations, the 2025 TV schedule has been kind to Flip or Flop exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa. The co-parents, along with El Moussa’s wife of five years, Heather Rae, launched the house flipping competition, The Flip Off, earlier this year to great success. As they work on the hotly anticipated Season 2 of the HGTV hit, we’ve been getting some teases from the stars about a potential new flipping partner for Haack, but I have reason to believe that they’re purposely trying to throw fans off.

What’s Been Said About Christina Haack And Her Partner For The Flip Off Season 2?

Just to be clear and get this out of the way right at the start, no new cast members have been confirmed for The Flip Off Season 2 as of this writing (when don't know when it will debut just yet, either). However, that hasn’t stopped the complicatedly related extended family members who star on the series from dropping a number of hints online.

At the end of September, when Christina Haack took to Instagram to celebrate the start of filming on what we all hope is a wonderfully funny and chaotic second season, she actually started fueling the rumor (intentionally or not) that she will partner with her boyfriend of more than a year, Chris Larocca, on the show.

This celebratory post wasn’t a smoking house-flipping-competition gun of any kind, but fans think that because Larocca was in the short clip and Haack’s caption read, in part, “Ready or not: here we come!” that it could mean that he’s involved in production beyond just lending support off screen.

Meanwhile, both Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa have taken to their Instagram Stories (via TV Insider) several times since the new season went into production and also opened up about The Flip Off Season 2 in ways that have added to the rumors. In one such post from December 4 (which was shared by Tarek and Christina on each of their Stories), Heather Rae shared a photo of the very friendly foursome (who spent time hilariously debating how all their kids are related not that long ago) with a caption that cheekily read:

Sneak preview of season 2 👀🛠️…

Many of their fans are thinking that there’d be no reason to call a picture of all four of them a preview of the second set of episodes unless we can actually expect Larocca to be involved in a big way. But, I think they’re all just playing coy and trying to swerve us, for a couple of reasons.

Why I Think The Flip Off Cast Is Trying To Throw Fans Off

One of the best parts of The Flip Off in its first season was the renewed dynamic between Christina and Tarek, as well as how we saw the similarities between the design styles of Heather and Christina. With that, we’ve seen the oft-twinning blonde designers get along like gangbusters on screen and off, to the point where fans have been calling for them to pair up as a flipping team for Season 2, and they’ve shown that they’re on board for the idea. So, I can totally see these teases as a way to cover for the fact that this is the exact direction they’ve gone in for the new episodes.

Also, not for nothing, but Tarek did make some solid points a while back when talking about why working Larocca into the series so soon might not be a good idea. Basically, even though the businessman is clearly happy to be involved in social media posts, Larocca isn’t a practiced TV star or used to filming a reality show at all. So, it could still be a tricky proposition to jump right into a television series, even though he’d likely be paired with his home renovation-expert girlfriend.

I much prefer the idea that everyone is trying to keep the surprise of a Christina/Heather team alive for Season 2, but we’ll just have to wait to find out if that’s what’s really going on here.