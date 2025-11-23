The Real Reason Ryan Reynolds Recruited Gwyneth Paltrow To Film Ad Nodding At The Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal
The Canadian actor lays out his reasoning.
Ryan Reynolds is widely known for headlining films like Deadpool, The Proposal and The Adam Project as an actor, yet he has also emerged as a skilled marketer. With that, he’s become quite savvy when it comes to crafting commercials. Reynolds put those skills to use months ago when he produced an ad for Astronomer, the company embroiled in that Coldplay kiss cam situation. While Reynolds’ jokey ad, which features Gwyneth Paltrow, nods at the controversy, there’s also a keen reason for him wanting to make it.
For those who need context, during a Coldplay concert this past July, now-former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted with his arms around Kristin Cabot, a Human Resources exec for the company. The two were seen via a kiss cam and, once the screen showed them, they attempted to hide. Amid the now-viral situation, the aforementioned band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, mused that the two may be having an “affair.” Both Cabot and Byron later stepped down from their respective positions.
The previously mentioned ad, which debuted just weeks after the concert moment, was produced by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production banner. Of course, Reynolds and co. were aware of the Byron/Cabot situation as evidenced by Gwyneth Paltrow (who was married to Chris Martin for nearly 13 years) jokingly alluding to the controversy in the ad. However, Reynolds explained during the Wall Street Journal's CMO Council Summit (via People) that he wanted the ad to be more informative than satirical:
Astronomer is a startup company founded in 2018 that assists companies in finding efficient ways to calculate and manage data. The organization’s goals are what apparently motivated the Spirited star to produce a commercial that explains what the group does:
That’s an affable reason for wanting to create a commercial like this and, while the ad is legitimately funny, it also sheds light on the company at the center of it. Check it out:
Honestly, it’s been interesting to see just how skilled Ryan Reynolds and his team have been when it comes to marketing. I don’t know how the multihyphenate and his team do it, but they just consistently find fun ways to advertise. Among their best productions are that viral Mint Mobile commercial involving Rick Moranis and that Aviation Gin ad that lampoons Hot Frosty. The Father’s Day ad from Reynolds’ gin brand is very funny as well.
That Astronomer commercial isn’t the only way in which the situation has been nodded at either. Film production company Neon also touched on the scandal with a piece of marketing for the horror film Together. The concert faux pas became so famous that even NFL fans mentioned it when watching a fan rushing out of the sightline of a stadium camera during a Bills/Patriots game earlier this fall.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jokes aside, the kiss cam situation resulted in significant ramifications not just for Astronomer but for Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s lives and careers. Keeping that in mind, it’s admirable that Ryan Reynolds sought to turn a negative into a positive using his commercial.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.