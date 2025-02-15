While Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Tend To Keep Their Relationship Private, New Footage Of Them At A Film Festival Proves They're A Power Couple
If you didn't think they were a power couple yet, this might change your mind.
Rumors about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating began to swirl in the spring of 2023. Now, they’ve been together for almost two years, and for the most part, they stay pretty private. However, every once in a while, we see the couple out together – often at an award show or screening – and that’s exactly what happened recently at the Berlin Film Festival.
Chalamet and Jenner spent their Valentine’s Day in Germany this year to attend the Berlin premiere of A Complete Unknown. The actor is among the 2025 Oscar nominees for playing Bob Dylan in the aforementioned movie, and he’s been on a global tour promoting it. At his latest stop, The Kardashians star sat next to him in support, and they shared a sweet moment, as you can see in Variety’s TikTok below:
@varietymagazine
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Berlin Film Festival♬ original sound - Variety
While the internet had a lot to say about the couple’s opposing outfits – seeing as Jenner was in a chic black gown while Chalamet wore a pink hoodie and matching pants – there’s no denying how cute and affectionate this interaction is. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looks so proud, and seeing them both smile while celebrating this moment makes my heart happy.
The fact that this happened on Valentine’s Day makes it even better.
There were a lot of fans who were here for all this too. In the comments on the TikTok – which has over 4 million views – quite a few showed their appreciation for the power couple, writing:
- Everyone hating but I love how they look like they let themselves be.. themselves. She dresses up, he stays dressed down. It’s cute. They work. Clearly -Brooke
- Yess. I love they stay themselves and girl looks happy so clearly it works. -Melanie
- And they look so happy!! I love it -Iris
- wow wow -jumil jr
- Agree and they look genuinely happy -white heart
Overall, I think this sweet video solidifies Jenner and Chalamet as a power couple. While they’re quite private, and keep things low-key most of the time, it’s obvious that they support one another and that’s lovely to witness.
Along with this moment in Berlin, Kylie Jenner has been showing up for A Complete Unknown. She was at the premiere of the Bob Dylan movie, and – for the second year in a row – she was at the Golden Globes with Chalamet.
Now, I’m crossing my fingers that we might get to see Jenner sitting by Chalamet’s side at the Oscars this year. Considering she went to Germany for this event, I don’t think it’s far-fetched to assume that will happen, and it will only further cement their status as a Hollywood power couple.
So, to see if that happens, you can tune into The Oscars on March 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC or with a Hulu subscription. Meanwhile, if you are looking to keep up with the Kardashians, and see what Kylie Jenner is up to outside of her love life, you can stream the latest season of The Kardashians on Hulu too.
