Lacey Chabert’s Reuniting With Her Christmas Waltz Co-Star For Another Hallmark Movie, And It's So On Pointe

By now, all solid Hallmark fans know that one of the network’s reigning queens is former Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert . She’s done dozens of movies for both the regular channel and the one that specializes in mysteries over the past decade-plus, and it’s likely that you’ll see her in new films on the stations at least twice a year. Now, after having recently reunited with several of her Hallmark movie boyfriends , she’s reteaming with her Christmas Waltz co-star for a brand new mystery that’ll be ‘on pointe’…and it’s already filming!

Who Is Lacey Chabert Reuniting With On Hallmark And For What Movie?

I will grant you that it can be difficult to keep up with all of the many upcoming Hallmark movies and make time to check out every one of them, but Christmas Waltz was one of the must-watch gems of the 2020 holiday season. (I literally watched it three times in one month and have it saved on my DVR, OK?) The actress’ co-star in that film, Will Kemp, is now joining her to work on their third outing together (they also played the romantic leads of 2019’s Love, Romance & Chocolate, another winner), a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries title that Entertainment Tonight reports is called The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango.

Even better? They’re currently shooting the movie, and Chabert showed her excitement for it on Instagram by posting the headline from the news report and bringing fans up to date on filming, saying:

I’m thrilled to be working with my good friend @iamwillkemp again on a new movie for @hallmarkmovie 🎉 We are currently filming in Malta and having such a great time bringing this mystery to life! 💃

As you may have noticed, courtesy of that dancing woman emoji at the end of her comment, this will be yet another dance-focused film for the two stars, as their previous holiday movie saw the busy Groundswell talent throw herself into near Dancing with the Stars level rehearsals for it.

ET notes that the new movie, which is set to debut sometime later this year, will see Chabert’s serious, loner detective, Constance, take on a case where she needs to go undercover as a competitor in a high stakes ballroom dancing contest after a CEO is murdered right before his corporate event, which included said competition. In order to look the part of someone who’s been in dance prep mode for the occasion, she has to work with Kemp’s “charismatic and free-spirited performer,” Sebastian.

He also took his excitement for the movie to social media, and posted to Twitter about it:

The game is afoot! #TheDancingDetective is underway & I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering up with @IamLaceyChabert @hallmarkchannel & @hallmarkmovie 🕺🏻🕵🏻‍♀️ 🎬🇲🇹