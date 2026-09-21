Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Confirmed How She And Chris Martin Came Up With ‘Conscious Uncoupling’
The A-lister sheds light on the relationship-based concept.
Gwyneth Paltrow has been famous for quite some time and, as a celebrity, various aspects of her life – both professional and personal – have become public knowledge. Years ago, Paltrow received major attention when she married Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2003. That fascination continued when the two announced their separation and eventually divorced in 2016. It was during that time that the former couple used "conscious uncoupling” as a philosophy, and Paltrow is now diving deep into how they landed on that.
Since Paltrow (53) and Martin (49) split up, the former has shared a bit of insight regarding what conscious uncoupling means to her and her ex-husband. The Marty Supreme star even previously confirmed that she was initially unaware of the concept before her separation. Paltrow – who shares two kids, Apple (22) and Moses (20), with Martin – recalled consulting with friends who were children of divorced parents after deciding to separate from Martin. From there, the actress recalled the memories her buddies shared with her:
As the Marvel alum further explained on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast (which is on YouTube), she and Martin took another significant step after she consulted with her friends. The pair eventually sought assistance from a therapist, and that’s where the introduction of conscious uncoupling led to an epiphany for both of them:
Martin and Paltrow found themselves in a very unique situation following their separation, especially considering that they even lived together for a year after their split. Nevertheless, they still sought to co-parent their children accordingly and, in time, they found a system that worked for them. Still, not everything was always easy for the pair, as they still had their moments. Paltrow recalled one particularly testy moment that happened between her and Martin while their kids were present:
In time, Paltrow and Martin became synonymous with conscious coupling, and that apparently had its costs and benefits. Just earlier this year, Paltrow recalled being fired from a movie (which she didn’t name) after the relationship news hit. The Oscar winner recalled there being “a lot of harsh stuff in the press” about her and her ex-partner at the time. She believed the film’s distributor ultimately thought, “This might be too hot to touch.”
Nevertheless, Gwyneth Paltrow is now proud to have helped make the concept mainstream. She’s of the belief that the process has helped make divorces “easier,” and people have apparently approached her on the street to thank her for that. Of course, on top of everything else, she and Chris Martin were able to land on a co-parenting dynamic that worked best for them.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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