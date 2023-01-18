Law And Order’s Ice-T Shares Blunt Thoughts After Rumors Suggest He’s Feuding With Christopher Meloni

The Law & Order series is never without its share of drama, but it’s rare that any of that tension actually spills into the picture behind-the-scenes. Well, a recent report was allegedly going to claim that there’s been friction between two of the long-running franchise’s biggest stars – Ice-T and Christopher Meloni. Both actors eventually caught wind of the situation and both provided their two cents. But it was the rapper who really laid into the rumors with some blunt thoughts.

The musician, whose actual name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, somehow received word that The National Enquirer was allegedly going to publish a story about himself and his co-star. The purported article would’ve claimed that he and Christopher Meloni’s relationship had become contentious following the latter’s return to the franchise. More specifically, the outlet would allege that the Grammy winner was jealous of the attention that Meloni has been getting lately.

But it sounds like all of this information was news to the co-stars in question, based on their recent Twitter posts. The Elliot Stabler actor shared the notice that he’d received from Ice-T regarding the story and quipped that his colleague “was kind enough to let me know we were feuding.” The “Mind Over Matter” performer wasn’t as kind, however. When retweeting his co-star’s post , he called out the organization for spreading “BS”:

Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air... WOW... MFs are really on that BS.

Tell us how you really feel? But in all seriousness, one can understand why that’d be his outlook. Speculation can be annoying for celebrities to deal with, especially when it revolves around something that’s untrue. Interestingly enough, the 64-year-old has been involved in a few public disputes over the course of his career. During the early days of his rap career, he feuded with LL Cool J , though Ice-T would later claim that the beef was mostly orchestrated for publicity purposes. He got into a more heated war of words with Soulja Boy in 2008, though, after criticizing the rapper’s mixtape.

In terms of the Enquirer’s alleged story, one tidbit that is on point is that Christopher Meloni has experienced a resurgence since he started headlining Law & Order: Organized Crime. Many believe the actor has entered his “Zaddy” phase and, at the age of 61, he’s become a true sex symbol . Longtime friend and co-star Mariska Hargitay has since shared a funny take on all of this, while Meloni’s kids are dealing with the resulting memes . One would think that his rapper colleague is also happy about his success, given their relationship.

It’s honestly just great to hear that there’s no kind of bad blood between the two actors. Chances are they’re mainly focused on what lies ahead for L&O ’s Fin Tutuola and Elliot Stabler on their respective shows. In addition to that work, Ice-T has a new show in the works alongside fellow hip-hop greats Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. So with this information in mind, one gets the impression that the two are not only too close to be feuding but also don’t have the time for squabbles.