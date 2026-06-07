South Park Creators Admit They've Been Hated By Both Political Parties At Different Times
Republicans and liberals have South Park hate in common.
What’s it like to write a successful animated comedy for over 30 years? South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone know the business of making relevant TV is ever evolving and changing. That certainly includes whatever is going on politically, and the two funnymen recently admitted they’ve been hated on by people on both sides of the political spectrum at different times.
The two men don’t do a ton of interviews, but spoke to the Television Academy this week as part of a larger comedy video. When interviewed, they discussed free speech, targeted jokes, and getting hated on by both political parties. Of the latter, Trey Parker got really candid about what happens as time passes and they keep making the animated series.
First of all, let’s just take a second to acknowledge that South Park has been doing the dang thing for 30 years. Secondly, what they say is true. The last few seasons have been devoted to taking shots and Trump and others in the administration. This includes J.D. Vance, who took it with good humor. Taking more shots at the Republican party has meant they've got more criticism from Republicans, but that's just a continuation of a larger pattern.
There have been times in the past when South Park has been very critical of social issues, woke culture or politicians on the left. At those times, an overwhelming amount of the criticism has come from liberals. The backlash is almost always very subject-matter specific, and it's also been why so many people have been defensive of the show throughout its run.
To many fans, it's never felt like South Park has had an agenda or a specific point of view it has tried to convey, even poking fun at itself on more than one occasion. Instead, some of South Park's best episodes have simply been trying to clown on whatever bit of pop culture is buzzy at any given moment. If Republicans are in power, it'll dunk on Republicans. If Democrats are in power, it'll dunk on Democrats. If some weird subgroup is suddenly in the news or a new fad is sweeping the nation, that's going to be the target.
Some of that is due to how how the show is made. Parker and Matt Stone are able to produce episodes on the fly. Because they aren’t doing the series nine or 10 months in advance, jokes in the moment are easy for them to dive into, which certainly is not true of most series. It really only works, Stone says, because they’re such “procrastinators."
Above all else, Matt Stone also said that really the thing he and Parker are always pushing as hard as possible is the “freedom of speech” aspect.
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That focus on free speech has seemed even more relevant than usual the last few years. The FCC has gotten more involved in television content, and late night host Jimmy Kimmel was even briefly suspended from the air and “micromanaged” over comments he made about the late Charlie Kirk. Talking heads like Megyn Kelly have gotten involved. Even shows like The View and Saturday Night Live have suddenly started getting questions about who they have on as guests and whether they should be forced to provide equal time.
Fortunately, Parker and Stone have proven over the years they're going to say what they want to say, regardless of how people feel about it. As history shows, if a group is mad about these opinions one year, chances are they might be celebrating their take the next year.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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