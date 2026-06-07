Spike And Willow Say Their Final Goodbyes As News Of Anthony Head's Death Spreads Among Buffy Fans

Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast member Anthony Head sadly died this past week at the age of 72 due to pneumonia, and many are feeling the loss. Various fans of the supernatural drama series have taken to social media to extend their condolences and pay tribute to head. At the same time, Sarah Michelle Gellar has paid tribute alongside others like David Boreanaz and Charisma Carpenter. Now, James Marsters and Alyson Hannigan, known for playing Spike and Willow, respectively, have spoken out and shared some touching sentiments.

Even today, James Marsters is well known for his performance as brooding vampire Spike, who initially started as one of Buffy’s best villains before becoming an ally. Considering Marsters’ own continued affection for the show and his co-stars, I’m not surprised by him honoring Anthony Head with a sweet Instagram post. Marsters shared a humorous photo of himself and Head along with a caption that began with the admission that there’s now a “hole in the world” due to his former co-star’s passing:

There’s a hole in the World. Anthony Head has passed on from us. He was an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of Buffy, and the best actor in the cast. He was the best of us. I was lucky to have known, and learned from him. He left the world a better place for his presence. Thank you Tony for all you gave.

Head played the role of the cerebral Watcher, Rupert Giles, throughout the entirety of Buffy’s seven seasons, specifically serving as a regular throughout the first five and a recurring star throughout the final two. Giles regularly dishes out wisdom to the young members of the “Scooby Gang” and forms a surrogate father relationship with Buffy. Given all of that, it warms my heart to see Marsters talk about learning from Head and refer to him as a “steady presence.” I would’ve expected nothing less from the late British performer.

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Alyson Hannigan also had the privilege of working with Head on the show and becoming acquainted with him in real life. Following the confirmation of Head’s death, Hannigan took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Head, and she dropped a truly heartbreaking caption:

This cut is so deep I fear it can never heal. 💔Oh Tonal…I am so grateful to have had you in my life! I want to say a million wonderful things about you and yet I can’t seem to find the words that would do you justice. I love you so much and will miss you forever. RIP

I’m not sure what’s sweeter: the caption or the photo that the Willow Rosenberg portrayer shared. The snapshot shows Hannigan and Head smiling in what looks like a truly warm moment. Check it out:

A post shared by Alyson Hannigan Denisof (@alysonhannigan) A photo posted by on

Head’s passing also hits hard considering the other losses the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast and fandom have experienced in just the last year or so. This past March, Nicholas Brendon – who played Xander Harris – died due to natural causes at the age of 54 and, in the aftermath, various Buffy alums paid tribute. And, in 2025, Dawn Summers actress Michelle Michelle Trachtenberg passed away due to diabetes complications brought on by a liver transplant. With that, Trachtenberg was posthumously honored as well.

It’s hard to argue with Marsters’ assertion that Anthony Head leaves a “hole” in the world, and I can imagine he’ll surely be missed for years to come. Still, based on the sentiments that have been shared about him, Head’s legacy of kindness, laughter and support will remain well remembered for years to come.