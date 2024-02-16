Lil Dicky Recalls Awkward Moment He Had To Ask Wardrobe For New Underwear After Sharting On The Set Of Dave

Lil Dicky had a show on FXX called Dave that you could argue is similar to Donald Glover’s Atlanta about trying to make it in the hip-hop scene. While the sitcom was known for its eye-opening and risqué moments, the same could apparently be said for its behind-the-scenes moments. Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd reveals one embarrassing moment from his time on Dave when he farted and crapped his pants after too much eating on set.

Listen, sometimes when we eat our favorite foods, we love what we’re eating so much that we don’t realize we’re overdoing it. That’s seemingly what happened to Lil Dicky on the set of his series Dave. The rapper explained to First We Feast that his parents brough him his favorite food, Company Chicken and Noodles, for a dinner scene on the show when it was still a part of the TV schedule.

I’m not kidding, I farted and I shit my pants on set. I farted and I was like, ugh. And then I went to the bathroom and I looked down and there was shit in my underwear. And I had to literally whisper to wardrobe, ‘Hey, I need new underwear cause I just shit. Cause I love the food so much.’ So, shout out Company Chicken.

Poor guy. I'm sure everyone has faced an awkward moment similar to this in their lives, but I can't imagine having to go to wardrobe to fess up!

Because the scene was supposed to be five hours, Dave’s co-creator Jeff Shaffer said he needed to pace himself as he was eating too much chicken in a short amount of time. When food is that good, it’s easier said than done. I'd probably be the same if you had in front of me a plate of spaghetti.

I guess poop seems to be a familiar concept on Dave. Lil Dicky crapping his pants actually happened in Season 2. The season before that had a scene where Dave defecated in a pond while on a hike. While the infamous poop scene was supposed to be funny, a misfortune happened behind the scenes. The pipe on the poop machine that was attached to Burd’s body malfunctioned which led to explosive diarrhea in the air. Imagine if that scene made it into the final cut!

Season 3 of Dave premiered on April 5th which had Lil Dicky and the gang hitting the open road while dealing with the stresses of touring in a tiny bus. This third season was jam-packed with celebrity guest stars like Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, Travis Barker, and Don Cheadle -- who was nominated at the Black Reel Awards.

While the “Ex-Boyfriend” rapper was originally open to a fourth season, the comedy series joined the list of TV shows ending in 2024 due to Dave Burd wanting to focus on his music. Though the American comedian will reportedly develop future projects through his production deal.